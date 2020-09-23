Kruger Products Scores #KrugerBigAssist with $100,000+ Fund to Support Minor Hockey Families Across Canada

Minor hockey fans across Canada are invited to nominate their favourite, most deserving local hockey association at BigAssist.ca until January 31, 2021. An elite panel of judges will select 10 deserving winners from across Canada to be announced next March, with an additional 5 selected in June 2021.

Enable, Enhance, Empower, Encourage.

"Hockey simply wouldn't be hockey, without assists," says Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer at Kruger Products. "They're the greatest part of the game. Whether it's a pass on the ice, help tying skates in the locker room, or carpooling to practice, assists bring our teams, community and country closer together. They make hockey Canada's national game, and it's why we're committed to assisting minor hockey," she explains.

To nominate a Canadian minor hockey association for the Kruger Big Assist, Canadians are encouraged to visit BigAssist.ca. Nominations can be written, or in video format, and must also reference one (or more) of Kruger Products' four Es: Enable (enable more youth to play), Enhance (enhance the sport experience), Empower (empower youth to impact the community), and Encourage (encourage multicultural participation in the game).

No Kid's Hockey Dreams Should Miss a Season

"We are hockey parents ourselves, and understand how costly it can be to see your children through minor hockey," says Dino Bianco, Chief Executive Officer at Kruger Products. "We know Canadians are now facing unprecedented financial strain, especially in view of the pandemic. As hockey fans, players, and parents, we want to do our part to lend a hand to Canadian hockey families in need."

The Assist is Bigger than the Game

In addition to sponsoring the Kruger Big Assist, Kruger Products is the National Hockey League's official tissue partner and intends to celebrate every one of the NHL's 2020-21 Regular Season assists by making additional donations for each assist recorded. Additional details to follow.

The Big Assist welcomes submissions supporting Canadian minor hockey associations until January 31, 2021. The ten winning associations will be announced in March 2021, with an additional 5 being announced in June 2021. For more information or to submit a nomination, please visit BigAssist.ca.

