Kruger Products Announces Retirement of Chief Marketing Officer

"Nancy has achieved many accomplishments and received numerous accolades throughout her career, and will be best remembered for her leadership and strategic brand transition resulting in the launch and significant growth of Cashmere and SpongeTowels, two of Canada's most loved tissue brands, said Dino Bianco, Chief Executive Officer of KPLP. "On behalf of the Company and of all its employees, I would like to sincerely thank Nancy for her exceptional contributions to our success and recognize her career as one of Canada's top marketers. Nancy's leadership will be missed and I wish her much happiness in her retirement," added Bianco.

Susan Irving is an accomplished, award-winning senior marketing executive with over two decades of experience leading many successful and well-known brands at Warner Lambert, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. She has a strong passion for brands and building high performance teams. She is a strategic business leader with experience that spans across all aspects of business management and consumer marketing including brand strategy; advertising and communications; P&L management; media planning; digital; social media; innovation; consumer insights; as well as sports and event marketing. Most recently at PepsiCo Foods Canada, Susan was the Senior Marketing Director for the Quaker Nutrition portfolio. During her 15 years at PepsiCo, she held several progressive roles including leadership of a Global Snacks team and has worked on key brands such as Doritos, Cheetos, Lays and Sun Chips.

"We are very pleased to welcome Susan to the Kruger Products team as Chief Marketing Officer. She has extensive CPG experience and the strategic acumen to lead Kruger Products brands to further growth and connection to our consumers," Bianco added. In her new role, Susan will lead the marketing team and be responsible for the vision, strategic direction and performance of all Kruger Products brands and marketing activities in Canada and the United States. She will also be a key member of the Company's Executive Team.

"I am thrilled to be joining Kruger Products to lead consumer marketing across North America at such an exciting point in the company's growth and expansion plans," according to Irving. "Kruger Products has tremendous industry respect. I look forward to driving the marketing agenda forward with such dominant consumer brands and a strong team."

Susan joined Kruger Products in early January 2020 and will work with Nancy over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition.

About Kruger Products L.P.

Kruger Products L.P. is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products L.P. serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., Kruger Products L.P. manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. Kruger Products L.P. has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC® CoC certified (FSC® C104904) production facilities in North America. Kruger Products ranked 10th among Corporate Knights' 2019 Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada, is one of Canada's Best Managed Companies and is on Forbes Canada's Best Employers list. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

SOURCE Kruger Products L.P.

