MONTRÉAL, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Kruger Energy is proud to be one of the pioneers as its two 100% electric semi-trailer trucks have started to carry materials and Cashmere®, SpongeTowels® and Bonterra™ tissue products, between two Kruger Products facilities in Québec. These are among the first all-electric class 8 vehicles operating in Canada, and the first in the Canadian tissue industry. The vehicles have been branded with visuals illustrating Kruger Energy's activities related to the development and management of renewable energy power assets.

"We are excited to take our first steps in transport electrification, a goal that aligns perfectly with Kruger Energy's mission to develop renewable energy solutions that are beneficial to the environment and our communities. The data collected from the electric truck batteries will help further expand our expertise in energy storage, which is critical to renewable energy production. Also, we are already planning to expand our fleet of alternatively fuelled vehicles," said Jean Roy, Chief Operating Officer of Kruger Energy.

The two electric trucks will replace one standard diesel truck and will enable the Company to reduce its GHG emissions by 380 tons of CO 2 per year, which is equivalent to removing about 90 passenger cars from our roads. Reduction of fossil fuel use will amount to 150 000 litres per year for each truck. The trucks are operating 20 hours a day, 7 days a week, travelling at full capacity more than 1,000 km between the two facilities daily or 365,000 km each year. Besides the positive impact on air quality, these zero-emission trucks will also help to reduce noise pollution with their quiet all-electric powertrain.

"When we embarked on Reimagine 2030, Kruger Products' sustainability strategy, we knew that we had to dig even deeper to find viable sustainable solutions allowing us to continue to grow as a business, while also shrinking our environmental footprint," added Dino Bianco, CEO, Kruger Products. "These two electric vehicles represent the first of many steps we are taking to continue to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. As the leading tissue manufacturer in Canada, we have a responsibility to offer consumers and our customers high quality products while also protecting our environment."

The acquisition of these two trucks is only the beginning, as Kruger aims to electrify a large part of its fleet in the coming years. The company has ordered 50 additional electric trucks, of which 15 to 20 should hit the road within the next 24 months.

Helping the Entire Industry Make Transportation Greener

Kruger Energy acquired its own charging stations, which sets the company apart from other early users and allows it to collect a trove of information about the vehicles' performance. Once gathered, the data can be used by Kruger Energy to offer fleet electrification services to other companies looking to increase sustainable modes of transport within their supply chain.

This goal aligns perfectly with Kruger and its subsidiaries' commitment to keep reducing their environmental impact. Early in 2021, Kruger Products became the first tissue company to sign the Canada Plastics Pact, and the Company continues to invest in different opportunities to enhance its energy and GHG efficiency at its plants across Canada and the U.S.

About Kruger Energy

Kruger Energy is a business unit of Kruger Inc. and specializes in the development and management of renewable energy power plants. Taking into account hydro, wind, biomass cogeneration and solar facilities, Kruger Inc. and Kruger Energy manage and operate 42 production sites across North America, with a combined installed capacity of 542 MW. For more information, visit www.krugerenergy.com.

About Kruger Products Inc.

Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for households, industrial and commercial use. Kruger Products serves the Canadian consumer market with well-known brands such as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and Bonterra™. In the U.S., the Company manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private-label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. A Greater Toronto Area Top Employer for the past ten years, Kruger Products has approximately 2,700 employees and has been named one of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens in 2022. The Company operates nine FSC® COC-certified (FSC C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information, visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

