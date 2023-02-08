KRAFTON Montreal Studio will hire 150 people in the next 3 years to work on a new IP based on a fantasy novel series

MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - KRAFTON Inc., a collective of independent game development studios behind the success of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, is proud to announce today the opening of its first Canadian AAA game studio located in Montreal, Quebec. KRAFTON Montreal Studio will be led by Patrik Méthé, a prominent figure in the gaming industry with over 20 years of experience in leadership roles on some of the world's most renowned franchises.

A team of industry veterans including Benoit Frappier, Producer; Frédéric Duroc, Game Director; and Martin Paradis, Technology Director; has already joined Méthé. The studio is looking to hire 150 people in the next 3 years with key positions including animation, programming and Head of HR.

KRAFTON Montreal Studio's first project will be the adaptation of the acclaimed fantasy novel series The Bird That Drinks Tears, created and written by Yeong-do Lee, who is widely acknowledged as the pioneer of the Korean fantasy genre. As one of the best-selling fantasy authors in Korea, Mr. Lee is an exceptionally imaginative writer who builds elaborate worlds and fills them with complex characters.

The Bird That Drinks Tears has been loved by readers for the past 20 years for its elaborate worldview and three-dimensional characters. It is characterized by its unique settings and characters that exquisitely encompass the East and West, and it tells the story of four races, humans, Leckorn, Dokkaebis, and Nagas, which begin as they become entangled through events.

Since 2021, KRAFTON has been working on visualizing the world and characters of the novel to expand the IP of The Bird That Drinks Tears. In particular, the art book, prepared in November 2022 to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the serialization of The Bird That Drinks Tears, topped the weekly bestseller list of major Korean Internet bookstores within four days of pre-sale.

"We are thrilled to open our first Canadian AAA studio in Montreal, one of the world's top cities for video game production. The local pool of creative and specialized talent is impressive, and we hope that many will join our team. KRAFTON Montreal Studio will be our third studio in North America and we have found a great leader in Patrik who has extensive experience bringing franchises to new heights," explains CH Kim, CEO at KRAFTON.

"Our team is currently made up of seasoned talents with a proven track record of successful games. We share a common goal: to deliver the finest adaptation of the novel and to provide an exceptional experience to gamers. As a fan of medieval fantasy since my teenage years, I'm excited to bring to life a fantasy masterpiece as an ambitious and memorable game. We couldn't be more thrilled to be a part of the KRAFTON family," shares Patrik Méthé, Head of Studio, KRAFTON Montreal Studio.

About KRAFTON Inc.

Based out of South Korea, KRAFTON Inc. is a company featuring a collective of independent game development studios bound by a passion for creating innovative and engaging entertainment experiences for gamers worldwide. Founded in 2018, KRAFTON consists of PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, Dreamotion, Unknown Worlds and 5minlab, each with its own unique expertise.

KRAFTON is responsible for premier entertainment properties including PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, The Callisto Protocol, NEW STATE MOBILE, Moonbreaker, TERA, and ELYON.

With a team of over 2,000 members across nine countries, KRAFTON is a technology-driven company that boasts world-class capabilities as it seeks to expand its areas of business beyond games to multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit www.krafton.com

