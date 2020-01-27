KPMG Media Availability: Countdown to the New NAFTA

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -

WHAT: The Liberal government plans to introduce legislation in the House of Commons to ratify the new NAFTA and has asked Opposition parties not to delay the deal. The U.S. Senate recently provided bi-partisan approval of USMCA, while Mexico completed its ratification procedures in December.

WHO:

Joy Nott , Tax Partner, Trade and Customs, KPMG in Canada ( Toronto )





, Tax Partner, Trade and Customs, KPMG in ( ) Russell Crawford , Canadian National Leader-NAFTA-USMCA Services, KPMG in Canada ( Vancouver )

ABOUT: KPMG's Joy Nott and Russell Crawford are available to discuss what the imminent ratification of the new trade deal means for Canadian companies. Unlike past trade agreements which commenced on January 1, once the new NAFTA is ratified by all three countries, the 90-day countdown begins, after which the deal comes into force.

What are the new rules and key changes in the final trade agreement?

How will businesses and industry sectors selling across borders be affected?

What immediate steps should Canadian importers/exporters take now to prepare their supply chains – from scenario planning to information-sharing about regulations and processes?

What are the outstanding implementation issues yet to be resolved?



SOURCE KPMG LLP

For further information: If you are interested in scheduling an interview with Joy or Russell, please contact: Nancy White, KPMG in Canada, National Communications,[email protected], 416-876-1400