Third consecutive year the law firm selected for tax law by clients and peers

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - KPMG Law has once again been named one of Canada's Best Law Firms in 2026 by The Globe & Mail and Statista in the category of Tax Law. This marks the third consecutive year that KPMG Law has been recognized in this prestigious annual ranking for its tax law practice.

"We are extremely proud to be recognized not just for the quality of our legal services, but for the trust and value we deliver to our clients every da y ," says Lachlan Wolfers, Partner and National Leader, KPMG Law in Canada. "KPMG Law is committed to transforming the client experience through integrated, market-leading professional services. We have invested heavily in both legal talent and technology tools for tax lawyers to drive greater insights and value for our clients. This recognition reflects our strong progress towards this ambition."

Canada's Best Law Firms is an annual ranking of law firms, as determined via peer and client surveys.

"KPMG has a strong tradition of tax leadership in Canada, and this recognition is a testament to the exceptional talent and abilities of our tax legal counsel and KPMG Law," says Lucy Iacovelli, KPMG's Canadian Managing Partner, Tax and Legal. "Our tax lawyers are widely recognized for their specialized knowledge of complex tax laws at every level – and how evolving tax policies and rulings influence business and individual decision-making. The collaboration of our lawyers with KPMG's multidisciplinary teams in Canada and globally gives our clients the integrated advice and guidance they need to succeed."

About the ranking

The annual Canada's Best Law Firms ranking, which is based on peer and client surveys, designates the 200 Canadian law firms which are held in the highest esteem by their colleagues in 31 distinct legal fields.

About KPMG in Canada

