These annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners that focus on bettering the lives of Canadians

TORONTO, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada is proud to announce it has won the 2021 Microsoft Canada Impact Award for Community Response. These annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners that have focused on bettering the lives of Canadians and demonstrated excellence in sales, marketing, innovation, and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We're honoured to be recognized for both living our values and leveraging technology to find new solutions for those in our community hit hardest by the pandemic," says Kathy Penner, partner and national leader of KPMG's technology consulting enterprise solutions and services practice. "I'm so proud of the work our team did to build and roll out the Food for Kids platform quickly during the early days of the pandemic. In so many ways, the last 16 months has reinforced the importance of supporting our communities and the ways we can use technology to make a difference."

When the coronavirus pandemic shuttered publicly funded schools in March 2020, the Student Nutrition Programs that over 200,000 students in Toronto relied on for nutritious breakfasts, lunches, and snacks closed too. Working with Toronto Foundation for Student Success (TFSS), KPMG worked quickly to find a way to get food to kids who needed it in the safest and fastest way possible, using its acclaimed KPMG Connected Enterprise framework and leveraging Microsoft Technologies.

KPMG helped TFSS build the Food for Kids solution that enabled them to deliver about $5.7 million worth in grocery cards to over 110,000 children in need from 600 schools across Toronto from March through August.

"Without this team, we would have had no way to make this initiative begin to work," said Catherine Parsonage, Executive Director and CEO, Toronto Foundation for Student Success. "They truly are a compassionate group."

"When you focus on results that matter, you can help to change the world," says Ian Gilmour, an associate partner in KPMG's management consulting practice, who has actively supported the Student Nutrition Program for many years and led this specific project. "This is just one more example of the power of technology to build a better tomorrow for everyone. I am deeply grateful to the team for volunteering, making sacrifices, and giving back to their community. The impact of this program on the community has been deeply rewarding. Congratulations Team!"

Microsoft Canada presented its awards last week as part of Microsoft's second virtual Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.

"We are pleased to recognize KPMG as this year's recipient of the Community Response Impact Award," said Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. "Amid a challenging year, our partners have demonstrated dedication to innovation and customer experience by leveraging leading-edge solutions to solve complex business challenges and overcome disruption."

