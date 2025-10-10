TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada has been recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Canadian AI Services 2025 Vendor Assessment*.

The IDC MarketScape said "KPMG's approaches to establish AI-powered operating and business models is noted as a strategic strength. It has witnessed strong customer growth in Canada, reflective of its effective strategies to create value for its clients."

The IDC MarketScape also noted that "KPMG enjoys strong familiarity in the Canadian market, with buyers commending its track record, domain and industry focus, cost competitiveness, and presence across Canada. Its clients share high measures of satisfaction with its ability to execute AI strategies."

The assessment highlights KPMG's ability to deliver strategic, scalable, and trusted AI solutions across industries. Stephanie Terrill, KPMG in Canada's Managing Partner of Digital and Transformation said, "We believe the IDC MarketScape's recognition reflects KPMG's significant expertise and experience supporting Canadian organizations with AI adoption and implementation."

Ms. Terrill believes KPMG in Canada's focus on AI education and training, governance and risk management, and strategic implementation position the firm as a top-ranked trusted advisor to Canadian organizations.

"AI is evolving faster than ever, and it's critical for Canadian businesses to stay ahead of the curve. As a recognized Leader in Canadian AI services, we are proudly committed to helping Canadian organizations achieve growth through AI-powered productivity gains," Ms. Terrill says.

"The global economy is at a critical juncture, and Canada's competitive position is at stake. KPMG in Canada will continue to support home-grown businesses in their AI adoption journeys by building trust in the technology, increasing AI literacy and driving meaningful workforce transformations across the country," she adds.

Jason Bremner, Research Vice President of IT Consulting and Systems Integration Services at IDC says "KPMG's focus on ensuring security and good governance in AI solutions through its trusted AI framework, and in creating value from AI investments through combining domain and industry expertise with AI technologies are core to its value proposition to clients, and aligns to what Canadian organizations say are important to the success of AI projects."

KPMG in Canada's recent developments in AI include the launch of its Agentic AI Engine, expanded AI training and upskilling programs for Canadian business leaders and public servants, a strategic acquisition, firm-wide adoption of Microsoft Copilot and enhanced AI-powered platforms for tax and law practitioners.

To learn more about how KPMG in Canada was evaluated in IDC MarketScape: Canadian AI Services 2025 Vendor Assessment's report, you can download an excerpt of the report here.

* IDC MarketScape: Canadian AI Services 2025 Vendor Assessment (#CA51802124), September 2025

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

