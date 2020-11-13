KPMG celebrates 15 years on Canada's Top 100 Employers list

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - For the 15th consecutive year, KPMG in Canada was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp Canada.

This annual national competition established in 2000 recognizes Canadian employers who have built exceptional organizations that lead their industries in offering progressive workplace policies and extraordinary human resources programs. This year, the Mediacorp editors reviewed thousands of applications from across Canada, of which only 100 were chosen.

"We are incredibly honoured to be placed on this coveted list once again – especially in light of the year we've just experienced. It has been one like no other!," says Emily Brine, Managing Director, Firm Management, Talent & Culture. "KPMG prides itself on offering our team flexibility and choice and delivering innovative and forward-thinking programs to attract and retain top talent. Never has this been more important than during the coronavirus pandemic."

Employers are evaluated on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement.

This year, KPMG was recognized for launching an innovative points-based recognition program, allowing leadership to recognize employees for going Above and Beyond their regular duties in the form of cash, RRSP, or TFSA contributions. Additionally, the firm is now providing new parents-to-be a generous adoption subsidy (up to $20,000) and supports new moms with maternity leave top-up payments (to 100% of salary for 17 weeks). And to support families further, the firm also maintains a Working Parents Network to bring together parents with young children and provide helpful resources, as well as a Special Family & Friends Network to support parents of children with special physical, emotional &/or behavioural needs. KPMG continues to adapt its virtual working environment to support its 7,000+ employees, many of whom are still working remotely.

Check out 15 facts to celebrate KPMG's 15 years of winning Canada's Top 100 Employers Award.

