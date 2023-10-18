KPMG in Canada invests $250,000 to support Indigenous business students at the University of Alberta

Collaborating to develop a program that supports Indigenous students' equitable access to jobs, training, and education opportunities

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada today announced a five-year $250,000 investment to develop programming to help accelerate equitable access to jobs, training, and education opportunities for Indigenous business students at the University of Alberta.

The program, launching summer 2024, is in collaboration with the University of Alberta's School of Business to help increase the presence of Indigenous peoples within corporate Canada and amplify the awareness of Indigenous cultural knowledge within the business community.

"We want to create more opportunities for Indigenous students and foster a two-way learning experience between them and potential employers," says Robert M. Borrelli, Office Managing Partner, Edmonton, KPMG in Canada. "We hope that our program with the university will help to move the dial towards a future where Indigenous voices are a regular part of Canada's business community."

The program is part of KPMG's Truth and Reconciliation Action Plan, which launched in October 2022, and marks KPMG's first official collaboration with a post-secondary business school dedicated to supporting Indigenous students.

"We are excited to welcome KPMG as a collaborator in making business education more accessible for Indigenous students," says Leo Wong, Associate Dean, Education, Alberta School of Business. "At the Alberta School of Business, we are committed to growing the number of Indigenous students who are able to use business education to empower themselves and their communities, while ensuring their experience is a positive and welcoming one. This collaboration with KPMG will help us take a significant step in that direction."

Bridges to Business for Indigenous students will offer a range of activities, including a summer workshop for incoming business school students, a case-studies competition, tutoring services and a series of networking functions.

"This investment from KPMG will help reduce barriers for Indigenous students considering education at the Alberta School of Business," says Gil Anderson, Indigenous Programs Coordinator, Alberta School of Business. "There is a deficiency in the education system; this opportunity will help bridge a known gap and even the playing field in their post-secondary experiences and beyond."

KPMG actively promotes Indigenous access to education through the Indspire Indigenous Student Awards, which provides financial support to Indigenous students pursuing studies such as business, economics, accounting, information technology, and taxation; and the KPMG Indigenous Internship Program, which welcomes those in audit, tax, advisory, digital, and Environmental, Social and Governance practices.

The funds were made possible through The KPMG Foundation which provides partners and employees an avenue for giving back to their communities.

About KPMG in Canada

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm owned and operated by Canadians. For over 150 years, our professionals have provided consulting, accounting, auditing, and tax services to Canadians, inspiring confidence, empowering change, and driving innovation. Guided by our core values of Integrity, Excellence, Courage, Together, For Better, KPMG employs more than 10,000 people in over 40 locations across Canada, serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently ranked one of Canada's top employers and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see kpmg.com/ca

SOURCE KPMG LLP

For further information: Sonja Cloutier-Bosworth, National Communications and Media Relations, KPMG in Canada, (416) 777-8175, (416) 528-5324, [email protected]