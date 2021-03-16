Helps clients drive efficiencies, innovate faster and build resiliency to meet pandemic-fuelled customer demand

TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada today announced that it has expanded its collaboration with Oracle to include Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI). OCI provides real-time elasticity for enterprise applications by combining Oracle's autonomous services, integrated security, and serverless compute. With the addition of Oracle's next-generation cloud infrastructure, KPMG is able to meet the growing customer demand for better, more efficient and affordable ways of operating in today's pandemic-driven virtual world.

"We are pleased to now provide our clients complete end-to-end Oracle Cloud services and industry solutions, including Oracle Cloud Applications and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure that will help drive greater operational efficiencies, further innovation and growth, and build resiliency," says Amardeep Johar, Partner, Canada National Oracle Practice and head of KPMG in Canada's cloud-based Powered Enterprise practice. "The pandemic has made cloud a business imperative. With Oracle expanding its cloud capabilities at an impressive pace, the addition of OCI to our cloud lineup reflects our commitment to help our clients achieve business value through Oracle Cloud."

A year into the global pandemic, companies increasingly are looking to invest in digital technologies that can deliver cost optimization and agility without necessarily overhauling their entire enterprise. For example, cloud computing is making it possible for remote workforces to carry on working without having to run and maintain the underlying infrastructure. OCI delivers on-premises, high-performance computing to run cloud-native and the most-demanding enterprise applications.

"Whether it's a company looking for that competitive edge or it's a government looking to be agile and responsive in a crisis, cloud offers the flexibility and scalability to help customers respond to today's challenges," says Mr. Johar. "The cloud helps employees embrace new ways of working and drive performance in your various business functions."

KPMG consultants – drawn from a wide array of practice areas such as business strategy, operating models, cybersecurity, governance, and risk and compliance – work hand-in-hand with Oracle's team of certified cloud engineers to help clients align cloud solutions to business objectives or initiatives.

This unique combination of skills and talent provides clients the security and guidance they need to help maximize the benefits of the cloud and accelerate their digital journey, particularly in highly regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, and the public sector.

"KPMG is a leader in helping Canadian organizations migrate to, implement, and manage Oracle Cloud services," says Matt Plouffe, group vice president, Oracle Canada. "We are excited to expand our collaboration and help our mutual clients on their journey to the cloud. The growth of the KPMG Oracle practice showcases the continued strength of our more than two-decade relationship with KPMG."

Oracle has an extensive footprint in Canada with two cloud regions, including Toronto and Montreal to support commercial and government customers. Canadian customers and partners will have access to all Oracle Cloud services, including Oracle Autonomous Database, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Oracle Cloud Applications services.

A recent vendor assessment of the Canadian cloud professional services market finds that:

"KPMG's differentiation in cloud professional services is its deep business domain and industry expertise it brings to ensure the client's strategic imperative of digital transformation is achieved using cloud. Its expertise in managing risk complements the cloud transformation and draws in its cybersecurity practice." – IDC MarketScape: Canadian Cloud Professional Services 2021 Vendor Assessment.

KPMG Canada is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

