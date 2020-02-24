KPMG in Canada acquires Vancouver-based Wirefire Creative

Acquisition expands KPMG's ServiceNow capabilities and services to help clients transform digitally

VANCOUVER, Feb. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada is pleased to announce it has acquired Wirefire's ServiceNow Practice, Wirefire Creative Inc, a leading ServiceNow provider in Vancouver.

"We're excited to welcome Wirefire's ServiceNow team to KPMG," says Louie Velocci, Partner and National Leader of KPMG's ServiceNow practice in Canada. "As businesses continue to digitally transform their operations, they are increasingly looking for highly experienced specialists to help guide them. The addition of Wirefire Creative's ServiceNow team to our existing significant ServiceNow capabilities, brings additional knowledge and strength to our rapidly growing technology consulting practice, and allows us to further support the growing need from organizations across Canada."

ServiceNow software helps companies automate tasks, activities, and processes into cloud-based self-service models to deliver a better overall experience to employees and customers.

Wirefire Creative co-founder and Chief Executive Karsten Hiemstra, who has over 20 years' experience driving strategic and business transformational change with advanced technology, joins KPMG as a partner in the firm's IT Advisory practice and will lead our ServiceNow practice in Western Canada.

"We're excited to work with transformation leaders across KPMG and make a significant impact to our clients' digital journey," says Mr. Hiemstra. "Joining KPMG is a great move for our team. We align on values and have a shared commitment of delivering forward-thinking approaches to help our clients navigate the challenges of digitally transforming their business."

As part of the acquisition, KPMG welcomes over 20 new team members, who will be based in KPMG's Vancouver office and work with colleagues and clients across Canada and internationally.

KPMG is a Platinum ServiceNow Partner, and was named Americas Partner of the Year 2019 and Americas Transformation Partner of the Year 2020.

About KPMG in Canada

KPMG LLP, an Audit, Tax and Advisory firm (kpmg.ca) is a limited liability partnership, established under the laws of Ontario, and the Canadian member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG has more than 7,000 professionals/employees in over 40 locations across Canada serving private- and public-sector clients. KPMG is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country.

The independent member firms of the KPMG network are affiliated with KPMG International, a Swiss entity. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity, and describes itself as such.

For further information: Caroline Van Hasselt, Media Relations, KPMG in Canada, (416) 777-3288, [email protected]