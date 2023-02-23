Donation helps enable HEC Montreal to launch several new ESG initiatives

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - KPMG in Canada is demonstrating its commitment to the environment with a $600,000 donation to HEC Montréal's Measuring Beyond initiative. The initiative established a research and education centre designed to showcase the importance of environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles and the role of decarbonization in the transformation of Québec businesses. It also seeks to encourage future leaders to think about the importance of an ESG skillset in their careers.

"The initiative aligns with KPMG's vision for the Québec economy," said Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, Québec Managing Partner. "Measuring Beyond" was developed in collaboration with Oxford University's Saïd Business School to meet one clear objective: to show tomorrow's leaders the importance of incorporating ESG factors into the financial decision-making process in order to actively contribute to creating an economy that is in harmony with the environment."

This donation from KPMG will allow HEC Montréal to deploy several initiatives in helping to develop ESG measurement standards through research and knowledge sharing including the KPMG's new Measuring Beyond facilities. This collaboration ill result in the creation of a scholarship program and a forum for dialogue among program stakeholders and KPMG sustainability professionals. In addition, KPMG will hold a major annual conference to discuss new ESG developments and what they mean for businesses, in addition to a round table discussion where participants can test and explore new ideas as well as provide feedback.

Measuring Beyond was created in 2022 following an initial collaboration between HEC Montréal and Oxford University's Saïd Business School, with the goal of creating a space where academics from these two renowned universities could collaborate with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), as well as major organizations like KPMG.

