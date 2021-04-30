KPMG acquires Lacroix Allaire Héroux, Chartered Professional Accountants

Bolstering the presence of KPMG Enterprise on Montreal's North Shore

MONTRÉAL, April 30, 2021 /CNW/ - KPMG is now more accessible than ever for entrepreneurs in the Greater Montréal Area following the acquisition of Lacroix Allaire Héroux Beaudry, Chartered Professional Accountants, a firm that has been operating on Montréal's North Shore for more than 10 years.

"We are extremely proud to welcome Jean T. Lacroix, Stéphan Héroux, Bruno Beaudry and their staff into the KPMG in Québec family. This new office on Montréal's North Shore complements our long-established regional presence through offices in Montréal, the South Shore, Town of Mount Royal and Québec City and we once again reaffirm our commitment to support Québec entrepreneurs and family-run businesses outside the major urban centers," said Benoit Lacoste Bienvenue, KPMG Canada's Managing Partner for the province of Québec.

This acquisition makes it possible for companies in the region to benefit from the vast audit, tax and advisory experience of an international firm, in addition to the type of personalized service that underpins the strength and reputation of KPMG Enterprise, whose mission is to support private companies of all sizes—from the smallest organization to booming businesses at each stage of their life cycle.

"We're delighted to join an organization with the size and scope of KPMG in Canada – which shares our corporate culture and commitment to small and medium-sized private companies," said founding partner Jean T. Lacroix. "Together, we will be able to deliver comprehensive solutions to help businesses grow. We're excited to take this next step and strengthen our capabilities to support our clients more effectively."

This follows the recent acquisition of Allard Matte, Chartered Professional Accountants, a firm based on Montréal's South Shore, which confirms that KPMG's expansion efforts are well under way in the Montérégie region with the recent opening of its Brossard office.

KPMG in Québec

KPMG LLP, a limited liability partnership, is a full-service Audit, Tax and Advisory firm. KPMG in Québec has more than 1,100 professionals/employees in four locations across the province serving private- and public–sector clients. KPMG is consistently recognized as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work in the country.

The firm is established under the laws of Ontario and is a member of KPMG's global organization of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International, a private English company limited by guarantee. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. For more information, see home.kpmg/ca.

