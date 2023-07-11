KPM Analytics Announces the Launch of KPMLink, a Cloud-Based Management Software for its SpectraStar™ XT Series NIR Analyzers

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., July 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- KPM Analytics (www.kpmanalytics.com) is pleased to announce the rollout of KPMLink, an intuitive cloud-based software designed specifically for the remote management of its SpectraStar™ XT series Near-Infrared (NIR) analyzers. The software allows for streamlined configuration of product settings, efficient management of calibrations, and synchronization of these factors across instruments globally.

KPMLink is cloud-based software that allows for remote management of SpectraStar™ XT near-infrared (NIR) analyzers.

KPMLink offers users and managers access to a complete diagnostic history for each instrument, thereby providing detailed health information. KPMLink ties critical instrument health data directly to measurement data, stored both at the local instrument and in the cloud. This feature ensures a high level of data integrity and instills the confidence needed for making informed decisions based on the collected measurement data.

The goal of KPMLink is to provide a comprehensive overview of all SpectraStar™ XT NIR analyzers on the network, enhancing their management by bringing together convenience and efficiency. Its ability to provide real-time instrument health information and synchronize settings and calibrations across various sites enhances control and visibility like never before.

"At KPM Analytics, our dedication to delivering solutions that amplify productivity, minimize downtime, and uphold the highest data integrity remains steadfast," says Chief Commercial Officer, Yuegang Zhao. "The launch of KPMLink for our NIR analyzers is an important step in our ongoing commitment to provide high-quality testing and inspection solutions to our global customers in the agriculture and food industries."

The launch of KPMLink reiterates KPM Analytics' continuous dedication to the SpectraStar™ XT NIR analyzer series and our commitment to bringing dependable analytical and data solutions to our valued customers.

Price and Availability

KPMLink software is available now. Subscriptions are priced per analyzer and per user seat. For pricing and to request a demonstration, contact [email protected].

SpectraStar NIR Analyzers

Utilizing near-infrared reflectance (NIR) technology, SpectraStar™ XT analyzers deliver fast, reliable, and cost-effective compositional analysis for a wide range of sample types, mainly in the food, ingredients, feed, forage, and agriculture industries. SpectraStar™ XT analyzers are equipped for both laboratory use and at-line process control.

About KPM Analytics‍

KPM Analytics is a global leader in scientific instrumentation, focused primarily on analyzing critical parameters within the food, feed, agriculture, and environmental sectors. We provide a comprehensive range of products and services to uniquely solve our customers' problems. Our product brands are AMS Alliance, Bruins Instruments, CHOPIN Technologies, EyePro System, Process Sensors, Sensortech, Sightline Process Control, Smart Vision Works, and Unity Scientific. Each has a long history of delivering advanced and reliable analysis solutions to ensure product quality and optimize process efficiency, with customer service at the center of everything we do. Visit www.kpmanalytics.com to learn more.

Media contacts: Melanie Scott

[email protected]

314.704.0053

SOURCE KPM Analytics