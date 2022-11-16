Koziebrocki Law recognized by the Globe and Mail as one of Canada's Best Law Firms

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Koziebrocki Law is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by the Globe and Mail as one of Canada's Best Law Firms 2023 in the Healthcare & Life Sciences practice area.

Koziebrocki Law was founded in 2017 by Josh Koziebrocki, previously a partner at a leading Bay Street litigation firm as well as a former Assistant Crown Attorney. Koziebrocki Law focuses on defending members of all types of regulated professions including doctors, dentists, pharmacists and accountants in all legal arenas, including regulatory colleges, tribunals and courts.

Koziebrocki Law's team of talented lawyers balances extensive knowledge with strategic advocacy while defending their professional clients in regulatory and discipline proceedings. The team helps professionals navigate the legal landscape when faced with various regulatory and legal issues, including professional misconduct and negligence, billing and payment, fraud allegations, privacy, registration matters and academic disputes. The firm also routinely represents corporations who employ and work with regulated professionals.

The Koziebrocki Law team has a unique appreciation of how professionals are regulated in Canada, and act as tireless advocates for the rights of professionals, understanding that every complaint, investigation or discipline matter has a direct and potentially lasting impact on their clients.

"I am thrilled to have our firm recognized as one of Canada's Best Law Firms by our peers and to share this honour with our hard-working team of lawyers," said Josh Koziebrocki. "We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to our clients while they are undergoing extremely stressful situations and are looking forward to continuing to support clients for years to come."

Josh Koziebrocki is certified by the Law Society of Ontario as a Specialist in Health Law. Josh is also recognized as a Lexpert-ranked lawyer in the Canadian Legal Lexpert Directory, and by Best Lawyers in Canada for his work in Administrative and Public Law, Professional Malpractice Law and Health Care Law.

Koziebrocki Law recently moved into a new office building at 60 Shaftesbury Avenue, Toronto, where it looks forward to continuing to assist its clients.

