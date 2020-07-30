Kotak Personal Injury Law expands firm to Northern Ontario

Nainesh Kotak launches new satellite office

TORONTO, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Kotak Personal Injury Law Firm has expanded with a new satellite office located in Timmins – currently operating and strategically located to better serve clients in northern Ontario, adding to its current locations in Mississauga, Brampton and Toronto.

The boutique law firm has been in business for 26 years and is experiencing an ever-increasing demand for its personal injury and disability law expertise.

"Our firm is dedicated to protecting our clients' rights to justice and getting them the compensation they deserve," explains Kotak Personal Injury Law Firm founder Nainesh Kotak.

"Meetings eventually will be by appointment only and due to COVID-19 we are currently operating remotely with meetings by phone and zoom. Our lawyers are experienced, effective and compassionate on delivering resolutions for our clients. We are result oriented, work as a team to maximize the money our clients receive and also understand that being denied disability benefits or suffering an injury can be devastating," adds Mr. Kotak.

The new Kotak Personal Injury Law Firm office location is:

38 Pine Street North, Suite S.116, Timmins, Ontario (705) 269-0089

Nainesh Kotak holds a wealth of experience having appeared in trials with and without a jury at the Superior Court of Justice and the Ontario Court of Justice. He has represented clients and conducted appeals at the Federal Court level, Trial division. His practice includes a heavy emphasis on long-term disability cases.

Mr. Kotak is active in the community and supports many worthy charities and causes. Each year he brings in 1000 troops, veterans and cadets to a professional hockey game in a Remembrance Day event known as Kotak Law Military Appreciation Day.

He is also a proud contributor and supporter of Wounded Warriors Canada and The Peel's Children's Centre.

Mr. Kotak is on the board of the Paralegal Course Advisory Committee for Sheridan College and also on the Board of Directors of the Peel Children's Centre.

Mr. Kotak also serves as the Vice Chair of the Long-Term Disability Section of the Ontario Trial Lawyers' Association and is also on the Board of Directors of the Ontario Trial Lawyers' Association.

About Kotak Personal Injury Law:

Kotak Personal Injury Law (www.kotaklaw.com) is a Mississauga based disability law firm focusing on long and short-term disability insurance claims, CPP disability claims and personal injury cases, including car accidents and slips and falls. They focus on protecting their client's rights to justice and obtaining the compensation their clients deserve. Kotak Personal Injury Law is dedicated to pursuing their clients' best interests and getting them exceptional results.

