Kotak Law donates $7,000 to Canadian Mental Health Association

Firm committed to assisting with mental health issues as the pandemic continues

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Kotak Law recently donated $7,000 to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

Founded in 1918, the Canadian Mental Health Association is the most established, most extensive community mental health organization in Canada. Through a presence in more than 330 communities across every province and one territory, CMHA provides advocacy, programs and resources that help to prevent mental health problems and illnesses, support recovery and resilience, and enable all Canadians to flourish and thrive.

"We are recognizing CMHA's commitment to help those who are dealing with mental illness and the organization's outstanding work assisting Canadians during the COVID-19 pandemic," states Kotak Law founder Nainesh Kotak. "We see anxiety and depression continue to be major issues for many people."

In previous years, Kotak Law has donated to Wounded Warriors Canada and participated in the Military Appreciation Day game involving the Brampton Beast of the East Coast Hockey League. However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the event was cancelled this year.

"Supporting CMHA is one way we can assist people in our community," added Mr. Kotak. "It's important we remove this stigma of mental health. People need to come forward and acknowledge any phobia, depression or anxiety they have so they can get the appropriate help."

About Kotak Personal Injury Law:

Kotak Personal Injury Law (www.kotaklaw.com) is a Mississauga based disability law firm focusing on long and short-term disability insurance claims, CPP disability claims and personal injury cases, including car accidents and slips and falls. They focus on protecting their client's rights to justice and obtaining the compensation their clients deserve. Kotak Personal Injury Law is dedicated to pursuing their clients' best interests and getting them exceptional results.

