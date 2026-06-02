Kot Auto Group Acquires Duncan Hyundai, Expanding National Hyundai Leadership

DUNCAN, BC, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Kot Auto Group is proud to announce the acquisition of Duncan Hyundai, marking the company's 12th dealership acquisition and further strengthening its presence in British Columbia.

With the addition of Duncan Hyundai, Kot Auto Group now owns and operates four Hyundai dealerships across British Columbia, making it the largest Hyundai retailer in Western Canada. The acquisition further reinforces the group's strategic growth trajectory and its commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences in every community it serves.

From left: Jordan Kot V.P, Brandon Kot V.P, Jordan Reymer G.M and John Kot President. (CNW Group/Kot Auto Group)

"This acquisition represents another exciting milestone for Kot Auto Group," said John Kot, President of Kot Auto Group. "Duncan Hyundai has built a strong reputation for customer service and community involvement, and we're excited to continue that legacy while bringing additional resources, innovation, and opportunities to the dealership and the Cowichan Valley region."

Since its founding, Kot Auto Group has expanded rapidly throughout British Columbia and beyond, building a diverse portfolio of automotive brands and dealerships. The acquisition reflects Kot Auto Group's long-term vision of strategic growth through partnerships with high performing dealerships that share the organization's values of customer care, employee development, and operational excellence.

Kot Auto Group extends its sincere thanks to former owner Tony Reymer for his leadership and the strong foundation he built at Duncan Hyundai over the years. Customers can expect a seamless transition, with the existing team remaining in place and continued dedication to exceptional sales, service, and support. Jordan Reymer, son of Tony Reymer, will continue to be a part of Duncan Hyundai in his role as Managing Partner and General Manager.

About Kot Auto Group

At Kot Auto Group, we believe buying and servicing a vehicle should feel personal, transparent, and built on trust. What started as a vision to create a better automotive experience has grown into a family of 12 dealerships and one new rental company, "Rent Direct" serving communities across British Columbia.

SOURCE Kot Auto Group

Media Contact: Kot Auto Group, www.kotautogroup.com