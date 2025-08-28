Kot Auto Group Renews Multi-Year Partnership with AutoTrader.ca to Drive Dealer Growth Through Connections with the Most Serious Car Buyers Nationwide

KELOWNA, BC, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Kot Auto Group, one of Western Canada's most community-focused and growth-driven dealership groups with 11 retail locations across British Columbia, has renewed its multi-year partnership with AutoTrader.ca, Canada's largest and most trusted automotive marketplace.



The agreement, which takes effect on August 28, 2025, is underpinned by a common vision of driving measurable growth for retail locations across Kot Auto Group's network through access to Canada's most engaged and highest intent car shopping audience, class leading service and support, and agile automotive marketing solutions tailored to evolving shopper trends and behaviour.



"We know today's car shoppers are more informed and more digitally engaged than ever before," said John Kot, President of Kot Auto Group. "Our partnership with AutoTrader.ca ensures we're connecting with the most serious buyers while equipping every dealership in our group with dedicated service and market insights needed to make fast, strategic decisions to help us grow."



AutoTrader.ca's industry-leading reach, combined with its robust suite of tools and unmatched dealer support team, including dedicated Account Directors and Account Managers that take on the role of strategic advisors for dealership operators, positions Kot Auto Group to maximize every opportunity in the market. Dealers benefit from timely, responsive and expert service that ensures needs are met quickly, enabling them to focus on delivering exceptional experiences to customers.



"We're thrilled to have the opportunity to strengthen our partnership with Kot Auto Group with an acute focus on growth across all of their rooftops," said Jody Gill, Chief Sales Officer at AutoTrader.ca. "This renewed alliance is a testament to the real value we deliver for Canadian dealers. Driving high-quality leads and supporting our partners with the agility and expertise they need to thrive in a dynamic marketplace will always be central to our partnership across all the dealerships we serve."



As consumer expectations continue to evolve, this partnership ensures Kot Auto Group is ready to meet those demands head-on, combining AutoTrader's premium audience with the service, tools, and insights that drive long-term success in Canada's evolving automotive retail landscape.

About Kot Auto Group

Kot Auto Group is a family-owned and operated dealership group proudly serving communities across British Columbia since 2011. With 11 dealership locations, across Kelowna, Penticton and Victoria, Kot Auto Group offers a wide range of new and pre-owned vehicles backed by exceptional customer service, unbeatable pricing, and a commitment to community involvement. Built on values of trust, transparency, and a team-first approach, Kot Auto Group is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations at every touchpoint. Whether you're shopping, servicing, or customizing your vehicle, Kot Auto Group welcomes you like family. For more information, visit www.kotautogroup.com .

About AutoTrader.ca

AutoTrader is the largest and most trusted automotive marketplace in Canada. Offering the largest inventory of new and used cars, AutoTrader boasts hundreds of thousands of new and used vehicles for sale to Canadians across the country. AutoTrader receives over 25 million monthly visits to the marketplace and the AutoTrader app has been downloaded by more than 7 million Canadians. Visitors can buy or sell cars, trucks or other motorized vehicles quickly, easily, and confidently. Buyers can search based on vehicle model, make, colour and geographic location to find the deal that is right for them. AutoTrader is also an online destination for automotive research and entertainment, featuring news, reviews, videos, and podcasts from award-winning automotive journalists. Follow AutoTrader on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

