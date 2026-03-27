Kot Auto Group Unveils Canada's Largest Hyundai Facility and New Genesis Location in Langford, BC

LANGFORD, BC, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Kot Auto Group is proud to announce the grand opening of its brand-new, state-of-the-art Hyundai dealership, now the largest Hyundai facility in Canada. Spanning more than 75,000 square feet and featuring an expansive underground garage with capacity for 170 vehicles.

From left: Jordan Kot, Vice President, John Kot, President and Brandon Kot, Vice President (CNW Group/Kot Auto Group)

This milestone marks an exciting new chapter for Victoria Hyundai, which will relocate from its long time downtown Victoria home to a modern, purpose-built facility located at 2930 Brickshire Drive, just off Veterans Memorial Parkway in Langford. The new location has been designed to enhance customer experience, streamline service operations, and accommodate growing demand across Vancouver Island. Experience a new one of a kind Express Lane, designed for speed and convenience. A drive-through service lane that accommodates all makes and models, so you can get in, get serviced, and get back on the road - fast.

Victoria Hyundai is also celebrating a major achievement, having been named the 2025 Green Star Winner for Top Battery Electric Vehicles on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. This recognition highlights the dealership's leadership in electric vehicle adoption and its commitment to a more sustainable automotive future.

In addition to the Hyundai facility, Kot Auto Group is also proud to introduce a brand new state of the art facility dedicated to Genesis. Bringing the luxury automotive brand to the Island in a bold and refined setting. This new Genesis facility will offer customers a premium buying and ownership experience, showcasing the brand's award-winning lineup of luxury vehicles known for their design, performance, and innovation.

"Our team is incredibly proud to bring this vision to life," said John Kot, President of Kot Auto Group. "This new facility reflects our ongoing commitment to our customers and community, offering an elevated automotive experience with cutting-edge amenities and expanded capacity."

Both the new Hyundai and Genesis dealerships will officially open their doors on April 1, 2026, welcoming customers to explore the next generation of automotive retail in the region.

About Kot Auto Group

Kot Auto Group is a leading automotive retailer in British Columbia, committed to delivering exceptional customer service and representing a wide range of trusted vehicle brands. With a strong presence across Vancouver Island, Kot Auto Group continues to invest in innovative facilities and customer-first experiences.

SOURCE Kot Auto Group

John Kot, [email protected]