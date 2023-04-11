KORITE INVITED TO FEATURE AMMOLITE IN EXCLUSIVE CHINA EXPO

AMMOLITE FEATURED JUST ONE YEAR AFTER THE PROVINCE ANNOUNCED IT AS THE OFFICIAL GEMSTONE OF ALBERTA

CALGARY, AB, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - KORITE has been invited by the Government of Alberta Guangzhou Office to join the China International Consumer Products Expo just one year after the rare gemstone was announced as the official gemstone of Alberta.

"We are absolutely honoured to be one of the 20 Canadian companies to be chosen to feature our products at the China International Expo," said David Lui, CEO, KORITE. "This is a great opportunity for us to show the world our unique heritage and highlight this rare and beautiful gemstone."

Last year, Alberta's government introduced an amendment to the Emblems of Alberta Act to designate ammolite as the official gemstone of Alberta. Found predominately in southern Alberta, ammolite is a gemstone that is uniquely associated with Alberta and is part of the province's identity.

"KORITE is a local Alberta company and will be a wonderful addition to the group of Canadian companies to be featured at this Expo," said Chris He-the, Senior Commercial Officer, Government of Alberta, Guangzhou Office. "We will be bringing Alberta's history to China with KORITE. They have set the global standard for Ammolite gemstones and jewellery over the past 40 years."

Ammolite originated 71 million years ago and it's believed to awaken positive energy with its joyful beauty and ancient heritage.

The China International Consumer Products Expo, taking place in Hainan, China from April 11 – 15, 2023, showcases the latest products and technologies in the consumer goods industry. The Expo covers a wide range of products, including fashion, beauty, electronics, and more.

