Korea's Luxury Beauty Brand SULWHASOO Launches in Sephora Canada

SULWHASOO is the first beauty brand to transform the legendary Korean Ginseng into skincare application and has been cultivating the highest quality of precious Korean Ginseng, for over 50 years through research and technology to uncover Ginseng's potent skincare benefits. The entire Ginseng plant, from root to flower, is used to deliver long-lasting moisture and anti-aging benefits. Ginseng's anti-aging saponin is successfully delivered to the skin through Sulwhasoo's Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Collection, which includes Sulwhasoo's heritage product, the Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Cream.

Sulwhasoo's signature product is the First Care Activating Serum, a bestseller that sells every 10 seconds in Korea. This iconic product of over 20 years is a quintessential first-step in any skincare routine in order to boost the absorption, usage and results of subsequent skincare products. Its unique anti-aging formula JAUM Balancing Complex™ contains an optimal blend of Peony, White Lily, Solomon's Seal, Rehmannia and Sacred Lotus; 5 precious ingredients that were selected from over 3000 Korean herbal ingredients found in ancient studies.

Other product offerings at Sephora Canada range from the Essential Collection, the Bloomstay Vitalizing Collection, Cleansers, as well as Mask products.

SULWHASOO's Signature Beauty Rituals emphasize on mind and body wellness for healthier-looking skin. The unique beauty application methods utilize pressure points to calm the senses and promote ultimate, much-needed self-care.

SULWHASOO is available on Sephora.ca. The brand celebrates its first Sephora locations on September 13th at Sephora on Robson Street and CF Richmond Centre in Vancouver, with plans to expand to more locations across Canada.

About Sulwhasoo:

Developed in 1966, SULWHASOO is Korea's luxury beauty brand, emulating perpetual holistic beauty, rooted in tradition with the philosophy of harmony and balance in nature. SULWHASOO combines modern skincare science with Asian wisdom that embodies beauty reminiscent of nature with herbal ingredients which promote the balance between the body and the mind by creating beauty from the inside out. SULWHASOO has established itself as an authentic global brand, by conveying Korean traditional holistic beauty to markets around the world including Europe, Asia and North America. SULWHASOO can be found in Sephora Canada in addition to select Nordstrom Canada and select Holt Renfrew Canada. For more information, visit: www.sulwhasoo.com and @Sulwhasoo.Canada on Instagram.

