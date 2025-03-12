Kootenay Announces the Commencement of OTCQX Trading

VANCOUVER, BC, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (OTCQX: KOOYF) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol "KOOYF", effective at the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. The OTCQX® Best Market is the highest market of OTC Markets Group, which operates markets on which over 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

James McDonald, President & CEO of Kootenay commented: "We are delighted to announce Kootenay's graduation from the Pink Market to the OTCQX Market. This will allow greater access and visibility for the Company as we advance our Columba high-grade silver discovery located in the Chihuahua State, Mexico. Where drill highlights include hits like 34.45 meters of 540 gpt (17.36 opt) which included 2.45 meters of 5,840 gpt (176.18 opt). We continue to expand our presence within the U.S. investment community during an exciting time for the Company; trading our shares on the OTCQX Market will facilitate further expansion and growth for Kootenay."

Kootenay's listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and trading its shares on the OTCQX contribute to a growing awareness of the Company and affords investors a lower-barrier access to trading.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by Mr. Dale Brittliffe, BSc. P. Geol., Vice President, Exploration of Kootenay Silver, is the Company's nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release. Mr. Brittliffe is not independent of Kootenay Silver.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

For additional information, please contact: James McDonald, CEO and President at 403-880-6016; Ken Berry, Chairman at 604-601-5652; 1-888-601-5650 or visit: www.kootenaysilver.com