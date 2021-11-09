Koonin Calls Out Carney on Climate in "Unsettled" - GFANZ Trillions for NetZero Questioned as Greenwashing says Friends of Science Society

Former Obama administration science advisor Steve Koonin calls out Mark Carney's catastrophic climate claims in his new book "Unsettled", says Friends of Science Society. Carney's COP26 victory lap in raising US$130 trillion for NetZero transition is questioned as greenwashing, the Financial Post reports.

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - As reported in the Financial Post of Nov. 9, 2021, Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy on Climate Change has claimed a COP26 victory of sorts, announcing that the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) now has 'all the money needed' to fund a transition to NetZero. Carney reports that US$130 trillion of private sector assets was committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions but many are questioning how much of these commitments are simply greenwashing.

In the scientific community, former Obama science advisor, Steve Koonin, calls out Mark Carney in his book "Unsettled: What Climate Science Tells Us, What It Doesn't, and Why It Matters." In a commentary of Sept. 28, 2021, written by former international banker, Parker Gallant, he writes that Koonin acknowledges that Carney is "the single most influential figure in driving investors and financial institutions around the world to focus on changes in climate and human influences on it." Gallant then goes on to say that Koonin first paints Carney as an outstanding central banker but then clearly highlights one of his faulty claims about the future as it applies to climate change with the verbiage; "it's surprising that someone with a PhD in economics and experience with the unpredictability of financial markets and economies as a whole doesn't show a greater respect for the perils of prediction-and more caution in depending upon models."

As explained in The Daily Skeptic article of Nov. 3, 2021, entitled "Dodgy Climate Models Should be Discarded", a recent peer-reviewed paper by Prof. Nicola Scafetta, which analyzed 38 of 40 climate models (simulations), shows they had overestimated warming for the past 40 years and should not be used for policy-making.

Indeed, the entire push for NetZero and claims of a "Climate Emergency" are based on these faulty models and the misuse of the wildly implausible scenario "RCP8.5", as shown by Roger Pielke, Jr., and Justin Ritchie.

Likewise, Fielder et al (2021) cautioned the financial and banking communities that climate models are not robust enough to provide the type of information demanded of climate risk reporting.

Mark Carney's many claims about extreme weather events being driven by human influence on climate have been exposed as false as early as 2015 by Steve Kopits of Princeton Energy Advisors.

Likewise, Roger Pielke, Jr.'s review of the recent IPCC AR6 report shows that there is no trend toward increased extreme weather events – writing it is "simply incorrect to claim that on climate time scales the frequency or intensity of extreme weather and climate events has increased".

A long-time analyst and consultant to the insurance industry, Pielke, Jr.'s book "The Rightful Place of Science: Disasters and Climate Change" shows that insurance industry climate claims are unfounded. He was also recently very critical of Swiss RE tweeting: "When RCP8.5 isn't bad enough New Swiss Re climate report "We use multiplicative factors of 5 and 10 to simulate the increasing severity of outcomes from nonlinearities" That's right - Take sketchy model results & then multiply by 5x and 10x to account for "unknown unknowns".

Friends of Science says calls to use the alleged climate emergency, based on faulty models and the wildly implausible RCP8.5, to implement NetZero or the War Measures Act and proposals like personal carbon rations or climate lockdowns as reported in the French-language Journal Metro on Sept. 14, 2021, are an insult to war vets and the freedoms they fought for.

NetZero policies will impose cruel and unusual punishment on Canadians, says Friends of Science in this report and live stream.

Friends of Science Society is an independent group of earth, atmospheric and solar scientists, engineers, and citizens that is celebrating its 19th year of offering climate science insights. After a thorough review of a broad spectrum of literature on climate change, Friends of Science Society has concluded that the sun is the main driver of climate change, not carbon dioxide (CO2).

