Koodo's new Happy Stack brings Canadians more reasons to smile, combining mobility, home internet and the new Stream+ for the first time ever

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Koodo is stacking the savings for Canadians by introducing its new Happy Stack , offering customers mobility, home internet and entertainment in one affordable package starting at $99 per month. For the first time ever, new and existing Koodo customers in Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec can stack all three services at an unbeatable value, with monthly savings of up to 23 per cent. After a successful pilot program in the Fall of 2023, Koodo Internet is now available to more than 7 million homes across Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba, offering more Canadians access to unlimited home internet with no throttling or data overage charges.

"Happy Stack is the answer to today's unpredictable economic climate. It combines reliable mobile service, dependable high-speed internet, and the best streaming entertainment at a value Canadians can't find anywhere else," said Dwayne Benefield, Chief Product Officer at TELUS. "Our value-minded customers want to invest wisely in a practical, comprehensive connectivity and entertainment package, without sacrificing top-tier quality, and we're proud to deliver that only at Koodo."

Powered by Koodo's award-winning network, and digital-first customer service, Happy Stack bundles together:

Pick Your Perk mobility rate plans

Fast and reliable unlimited high-speed home internet

The ultimate entertainment experience with the new Stream+, featuring three of Canada's most popular streaming services, Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video

Happy Stack also gives new and existing Koodo customers the flexibility to upgrade their Koodo mobility, home internet and entertainment plan for the ultimate value. This includes a wide range of mobility plans with up to 5G speeds and perk options like Unlimited Data, home internet with download speeds of up to 1 Gbps where available, and Stream+ Premium.

Koodo Mobility

Koodo's Pick Your Perk mobility plans gives customers even more options to personalize their plan with a free feature of their choosing, with different rate plans offering different perk options to select from. There are up to six perks to choose from: Premium Voicemail, Unlimited International SMS, Rollover Data, Unlimited Long Distance Pack, 5G Speed Boost and Unlimited Data. Customers can upgrade to mobility plans that have more perk options to choose from.

Koodo Internet

Koodo Internet provides customers with wallet-friendly, dependable home internet service through a simplified, digital-first experience. Customers can easily register and manage their home internet plan online at any time through Self Serve, and rely on a flat fee for their plan that renews automatically each month on their credit card with no extra fees, credit checks, confusing contracts or surprises. Koodo Internet also includes next-generation Wi-Fi 6 hardware that offers customers even faster Wi-Fi speeds on more devices. Households can seamlessly enjoy surfing the web, video calling, working and learning from home, and streaming their favourite content.

Stream+

Now available at Koodo, the new Stream+ offers customers access to thousands of content titles from Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video subscriptions, in one unbeatable package with plans starting at $20 per month — a monthly cost savings of 17 per cent. Popular content titles include Emmy-award winning, global hit drama series The Crown on Netflix; Marvel Studios' Loki on Disney+; and the global success The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video. Koodo customers who already have a subscription to one or more of the three streaming services can now link their existing accounts to the Stream+ bundle and enjoy these incredible savings with no change to their preferences, viewing history or profiles.

Stream+ includes not only Prime Video, but a full membership to Amazon Prime (valued at $9.99 per month or $99 per year), giving Koodo customers access to unlimited fast, free delivery on millions of items, including One-Day Delivery to most cities and towns and Same Day Delivery in select cities, ad-free listening of millions of songs on Amazon Music Prime, free gaming benefits with Prime Gaming, thousands of books with Prime Reading, unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos, among others.

Stream+ also provides customers with complimentary access to Award-Winning Canadian Content from TELUS originals, TELUS Presents and TELUS STORYHIVE. Immerse yourself in a diverse collection of content that is a true reflection of our Canadian culture and celebrates diverse voices through storytelling that is uniquely Canadian.

Koodo home internet and mobility customers nationwide also get access to ICI TOU.TV EXTRA content on us (valued at $6.99 per month). ICI TOU.TV EXTRA lets Koodo customers watch thousands of hours of content from Radio-Canada and their partners, exclusively through the ICI TOU.TV app or website.

For more information on Happy Stack and to check eligibility, visit koodo.com/happystack

