Kontrol Technologies Launches Carbon Credit Monetization Program

"We are entering the carbon offset markets with a new and innovative program which seeks to monetize verifiable energy savings, from energy efficiency projects, with corresponding greenhouse gas emission reductions," said Paul Ghezzi. "Our propriety energy management technology will aggregate carbon credits on a building-by-building basis, while streamlining the monetization process for those credits as a voluntary carbon offset. We believe this direct extension of our existing technology platform offers a best-in-class solution in this rapidly growing market and look forward to providing meaningful value to new partners as well as our established customer base."

Addressing the Major Challenges of Energy Waste and Building Emissions

Buildings currently account for approximately 36 percent of global energy use and 39 percent of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions annually, according to the United Nations Environment Program. Solving energy waste through technology can deliver significant greenhouse gas emission reduction.

One Click Access to all Suites and All Buildings

The Kontrol energy management and emissions reduction platform provides for one click access to an entire portfolio at the suite and building level. Kontrol continues to develop additions to its current technology platform including new sensors and capabilities in order to accelerate energy savings in real-time and corresponding reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

Entering the Carbon Offset Market

Carbon offsets allow organizations to make up for their unavoidable emissions by purchasing carbon credits generated by projects targeted at reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Companies can participate in the carbon offset market either individually or as part of an industry-wide aggregation.

Through its proprietary energy management technology, Kontrol will initiate energy efficiency projects that deliver verifiable and measurable energy savings over a ten-year period which will produce a corresponding greenhouse gas emission reduction. For each ton of avoided greenhouse gas emission, Kontrol will seek to establish one equivalent carbon credit which will then be monetized in the voluntary carbon offset markets.

"There is a growing shortage of verifiable and established carbon credits available for organizations to purchase to offset their carbon footprint or meet their net zero emission targets," continued Ghezzi. "We seek to make a significant difference in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by establishing a new source of carbon offsets. Participating economically with our customers in the monetization of credits allows this framework to optimize value and align incentives for all stakeholders. Our team is proud to be working at the forefront of energy management technology to address the climate-related challenges that faces our global community"

Growth of Carbon Offsets

The Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets, sponsored by the Institute of International Finance with support from McKinsey, estimates that the market for carbon credits could be worth upward of $50 billion as soon as 2030. www.mckinsey.com

The primary drivers of this growth include corporate sustainability targets to achieve net zero emissions, government incentives to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, stakeholder engagement and shareholder activism, and consumers demanding more transparency around GHG emissions.

