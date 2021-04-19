Kontrol BioCloud adds Leading Canadian Manufacturing Partner

TORONTO, April 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (CSE: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol Technologies" or "Kontrol" or "Company") a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, is pleased to announce the addition of Danby Appliances ("Danby") to its BioCloud manufacturing team and a manufacturing strategic partnership between Kontrol, OES Inc. ("OES") and Danby. The strategic partnership will mean that OES will handle global supply chain, project engineering and production of the electronic components and Danby will focus on final assembly and scaling production.

"We continue to add to the infrastructure essential to build BioCloud into a global solution for real-time viral detection," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO Kontrol. "We're pleased to welcome Danby, one of Canada's leading manufacturers, to the team. It's exciting to have them on-board and part of the plan to mass produce BioCloud in Ontario."

Danby is a Canadian company with a long history of bringing innovative products to market. Danby's product manufacturing experience, existing infrastructure in Ontario, and recent success in the mass production of ventilators through the Canadian Ventilator Program will compliment OES' expertise in product engineering and complex electronic manufacturing.

"We're thrilled to partner with Jim Estill and his team at Danby, it's an exciting made-in-Ontario manufacturing partnership," says Jeff Stewart, CEO of OES Inc. "Our focus has always been centered on rapid prototype development through product launch and initial manufacturing of the technology. With the anticipated global demand for BioCloud, we knew partnering with another manufacturer experienced in large scale product assembly with existing infrastructure in Ontario to support quick ramp up would be important. "

"We are delighted to have been selected by Kontrol and OES as a strategic partner and to be participating in the production of this innovative and much needed technology," says Jim Estill, CEO Danby.

About Danby Appliances

A proudly Canadian, privately owned company, Danby is a recognized brand and a world leader of refrigeration and specialty appliance products proudly assembling their products in Ontario, Canada. With a rich history of creating innovative appliance, refrigeration and climate control products, Danby has been at the forefront of revolutionizing smart space living for the past 75 years. Their mission is simple; create simple, functional, and durable products designed to fit consumers at every stage of their life. The combination of smart design, smart craftsmanship, and smart price has been a cornerstone to the success of the Danby family of brands. With more than 2 million units manufactured, assembled, and tested annually, Danby manages a global inventory system tracking tens of thousands of raw material items and SKU's. For more information about Danby Appliances visit www.danby.com

About OES Inc.

Starting in 1980 OES followed a basic strategy that proved successful; connect with emerging companies with market growth opportunities, fill their need for a technology partner and design, produce and support innovative solutions that exceeded expectations and business goals.

It was a strategy that created limitless opportunities for diversity and OES quickly became involved in projects that included electrical engineering as well as assembly, installation, and service for solutions in various markets and industries. As OES engaged with customers around the world and applied their talents to designing innovative electronic and technology applications, their growth and problem solver reputation led to the creation of three diverse yet related divisions – OES Manufacturing, OES Scoreboards and OES Technologies.

Over the years, OES has developed trusted advisor relationships across multiple markets and industries worldwide. OES' reputation for innovation and rapid prototyping is second only to OES' reputation for unmatched customer service. Continued success is driven by striving for absolute customer satisfaction and embracing 4F's – Fast, Focused, Flexible, and Finish – every single day. For more information about OES Inc. visit www.oes-inc.com

About Kontrol BioCloudTM

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

About Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Technologies provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

For further information: Investment Community Relations contact information: Sean Peasgood, Tel: 647.977.9877, [email protected]; Kontrol Technologies contact information: Paul Ghezzi, CEO, [email protected] or [email protected], Kontrol Technologies Corp., 180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8, Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123