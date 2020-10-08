KOMBI Sports Celebrates 60 Years with a Retro-Inspired, Limited-Edition Collection

KOMBI's new line takes inspiration from historic moments in fashion as well as memorable pop-culture trends, adapted to modern styles. Most notable; "The Snazzy" mittens designed with the moon landing in mind, "The Epic" inspired by Rocky's boxing gloves, "The Totally" influenced by the 80's Rubik's Cube, and "The Challenger" inspired by the famous alpine ski racers The Crazy Canucks. Each piece celebrates KOMBI's Canadian heritage and their continued commitment to providing high-quality and innovative products to families over the last 60 years.

The collection for adults; is available in an array of colours, and features 6 styles of mittens and gloves. Continuing with the innovation that has distinguished them over the years, KOMBI has also incorporated their partner technologies, including PRIMALOFT® insulation with breathable microfibre and POWERPOINT® Touch technology.

The exclusive collection is available now at kombicanada.com and through select retailers.

About KOMBI Canada

Founded in 1961, KOMBI is the Canadian leader in winter accessories. Known for its high-quality gloves and mittens, KOMBI has expanded its know-how into a full line of head-to-toe winter accessories. A Canadian family brand distributed in stores in over 20 countries, KOMBI's goal is to keep people warm, inside and out. In 2020, KOMBI was certified as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Canada. Learn more at www.kombicanada.com.

