MONTREAL, Dec. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - KOMBI, Canada's leading winter accessories brand, is advancing its strategic expansion into Europe for the 2024-2025 season. Bolstered by a 30-year presence in Scandinavia (Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland), where it holds a second-place market position, the brand continues to expand its international reach.

In 2023, KOMBI consolidated its presence in France and is now sold at 80 retailers, including renowned Ekosport, Sun Valley, Espace Montagne, Montaz, and Sport Speck, with locations in some of the most prestigious ski resorts in the French Alps. KOMBI is now strengthening its presence in three key markets: Italy, the U.K., and Switzerland. This new phase of international growth reflects the brand's commitment to offering premium winter accessories to outdoor enthusiasts worldwide and further affirms its ambition to become a global industry leader.

2024-2025: Sustained growth

"Over the past five years, KOMBI's international expansion has doubled sales, establishing our position as a leading brand in the winter accessories category," explains Mark Pascal, KOMBI President and CEO.

Canadian leader

KOMBI is Canada's leading winter accessories brand, known not only for outstanding gloves and mittens but a complete range of winter accessories including base layers, ski socks, goggles, and heated products. KOMBI is sold in over 1,500 retailers across the country as well as in over 60 ski resorts, including Whistler Blackcomb, Mont-Sainte-Anne, Sunshine Village, and Blue Mountain. The KOMBI boutique at Mont-Tremblant's Grand Manitou chalet was recently renovated and reopened for the 2024-2025 winter season.

Adapting to climate change and thinking ahead to summer

In response to the growing challenges posed by climate change, KOMBI is working on an ambitious project to offer a range of products available year-round. With winters becoming increasingly unpredictable, the company is developing a range of accessories designed to perform in a variety of conditions, from biting cold and freezing rain to torrential downpours in the middle of year. This forward-thinking approach reflects KOMBI's commitment to innovation.

About KOMBI

KOMBI is a proudly Canadian family business founded in 1961 with a singular mission: To keep winter sports enthusiasts warm and dry, no matter the conditions. For over six decades, KOMBI has been outfitting skiers, starting with the legendary Crazy Canucks who dominated the Alpine Skiing World Cup in the 1970s. From high-performance gloves and mittens to essential winter accessories, KOMBI continues to innovate by combining Canadian expertise with a deep passion for winter. KOMBI is proud to be named one of Canada's Top 100 Best Places to Work.

