Koios to sponsor Yoga on the Rocks at one of the nation's most historic music venues, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

VANCOUVER, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce its 2019 partnership with the historic Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the City of Denver. Koios will be one of the sponsors for "Yoga on the Rocks," "Barre on the Rocks", "SnowShape" and "Five Points Jazz Festival".

Yoga on the Rocks will be held at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre on eight Saturdays throughout the summer with the first session kicking off on June 8, 2019. Yoga on the Rocks is one of the country's premier yoga events with 2,200 people expected to attend with digital impressions and exposure expected to be in the millions.

Rolling Stone Magazine voted Red Rocks the best amphitheater in North America1. Concert attendance eclipsed 1.2 million visitors in 2018 and several more million for additional events. With combined efforts from the Company and its partner, consumer marketing impressions are expected to reach upwards of 2 million during the duration of the season. Not only is it one of the greatest concert venues in the country, it is also one of the most beautiful and awe-inspiring geological formations in the world.

1.2 million concert goers in 2018

1 million visitors to the park

Red Rocks is one of two Denver National Historic Landmarks

Red Rocks Amphitheatre was once listed as one of the seven wonders of the geological world

It took the natural amphitheater of Red Rocks over 200 million years to form.

When asked about the partnership, CEO Chris Miller had this to say, "As a Colorado-based company, a partnership with the City of Denver, is exciting and tremendously rewarding. This is in our own back yard and at one of the most historic venues in the country, so we are incredibly proud to be a part of it. Additionally, it allows us to grow our presence tremendously within our target demographic and give back to the City of Denver."

Koios will be utilizing its local brand ambassador program to promote the 2019 event schedule. "The Red Rocks fitness programs are a fun way to engage with fans who share a Colorado lifestyle," said Andrew Lindley, Arts & Venues' senior manager of corporate partnerships. "We're pleased to welcome Koios to the Red Rocks family and look forward to working out a successful program." With social media influencer followings skyrocketing, Koios understands the value of having their locally-based brand ambassadors present at events to share their personal excitement for the brand.

As Koios retail presence around the country continues to grow, event marketing has become a staple in their ongoing efforts at creating awareness of the brand. "We consider Koios to be a technology company first. We built this company quickly by becoming experts at building digital communities that drive demand to our retailers. In a world that is very high touch, effective marketers and brands that thrive are ones that understand how to build community. Events like Yoga on the Rocks allow us to bring our digital communities to life by connecting with them in their environments and continuing to build our relationships," said Chris Miller CEO of Koios.

The added marketing efforts have allowed Koios to see increases in sales throughout their retail partners as well as online.

Koios is delighted to be among the names of additional sponsors such as Sprouts and Hippeas and is looking forward to a successful 2019 event season.

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 5,000 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable retailers in the United States, including GNC, Walmart Inc., and Wishing-U-Well. Together these retailers represent over 50,000 brick and mortar locations across the United States from sports nutrition stores to large natural grocery chains. Through its partnership with Wishing-U-Well, Koios also enjoys a large presence online, including being an Amazon choice product.

Koios is also the sole owner of Cannavated Beverage Corp., a subsidiary that develops beverage products and formulas for the growing CBD market. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural, organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for more significant brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: statements with regards to the perceived potential benefits from the relationship between the Company as a corporate sponsor to Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the City of Denver to act as a catalyst for reaching a mass audience for the Company's brand; statements with respect to the growth and size of the functional beverage and CBD infused beverage markets; the statement that CBD infused beverage markets will become legal in the US and Canada; and statements regarding the business of the Company. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional and CBD infused beverage markets; (iii) consumer acceptance and adoption of functional beverages and CBD infused beverages as compared to other beverages; and (iv) changes which may affect the legalization of markets in the US and Canada; and (v) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Koios has not conducted any scientific studies on the effects of Koios' products which have been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking Koios' products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of Koios' products on an individual's health and wellbeing.

