Koios Announces New Website Featuring Revised Design, Enhanced Online Shop, and Added Investor Relations Section

Following the expansion of Koios' footprint in the functional beverages market, the Company has launched a new website. This website contains a full scope of information about Koios to include its story, biographies of its management team, and an overview of ingredients used in Koios products. The online shop has also been enhanced using a shopping cart experience powered by Shopify. Additionally, an in-depth Investor Relations section has been added to the new Koios website, providing data to include financial statements, the Company's presentation deck, and a listing of press releases.

VANCOUVER, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that it has launched its new company website at http://koiosbeveragecorp.com , with new features that include an interactive Investor Relations section, as well as a state-of-the-art online shopping platform for purchasing Koios beverage and supplement products. In the Company's mid-2019 corporate update released on July 17, 2019, it described several of Koios' developments that are either completed or in progress, which included a revised website to be launched later in the year. The new website is presently online, with functionality that has been carefully selected and designed to better serve customers, investors, and the general public alike.

For clarity, this release will provide an overview of the new elements of the Koios website under the headings of Revisions and Additions to Design and Content, Investor Relations Section, and Koios Online Shop.

Revisions and Additions to Design and Content

The new Koios website is designed for viewing on both desktop and mobile Internet browsers, featuring a smooth "scroll" layout with subtle animations, in addition to prominent placements of the menu and search buttons, as well as links to Koios' social media presence on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Dedicated pages have also been added to provide deeper insight into the history of Koios, its team, key ingredients of its products, among other aspects of Koios as a company and complemented by a page of frequently asked questions. As Koios continues to grow and gain market share, the Company has made it a priority to publicize this type of information on its website in response to rising curiosity from prospective and current customers and investors, as well as suppliers, retail partners, and industry players.

Investor Relations Section

To better serve existing and potential shareholders, Koios has added a detailed Investor Relations section to its website. Elements of this section include the Koios corporate presentation deck, an overview of the Company's executive team, an index of documents such as financial statements and regulatory filings, and a listing of press releases. Investor inquiries may also be submitted through a contact form in this section.

The Koios Investor Relations website section may be viewed at the following link: http://koiosbeveragecorp.com/investors

Koios Online Shop

The previous Koios website had offered online purchasing options for Koios products, and the Company accumulated a database of more than 8,000 customers through this channel. Koios has enhanced the shopping experience with detailed, information-driven product listings, and a dynamic shopping cart experience powered by Shopify. At this time, KOIOS™ brand nootropic beverages and supplements are available for purchase on the online shop, as well as the recently introduced Fit Soda™ line of beverages. Additionally, Koios will now offer subscription options through its online shop as a convenience to customers, in which purchasers can have a pre-set order delivered to them every month at a discount off of the retail price. All subscriptions will be on a month-to-month basis with the option to cancel at any time.

Since the Company's new website launched in September, there has been an uptick of visitor traffic with 33,000 unique visits in the month of September. This has resulted in a significant increase of online sales in the period spanning September 12, 2019 through October 15, 2019 inclusive, in comparison to the entire month of August prior to the launch of the Company's new website. Koios anticipates that its new website and its online shop will continue to drive online sales and expand the Company's direct-to-consumer sales volume.

The Koios online shop may be viewed at the following link: http://shop.koiosbeveragecorp.com

Koios' new website strengthens its existing online presence with more than 9,000 followers on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/mentaltitan ), and more than 60,000 followers on Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/koiosbeveragecorp/ ).

Chris Miller, Koios' Chief Executive Officer commented, "With our products now on the shelves of thousands of retail stores across the United States, we recognized the need to be at the top of our game with our web presence. With curious potential customers and investors searching for us online, it is very important for us to have readily-available and easy-to-find answers to their questions. To this end, we designed our new website to elegantly present relevant information to viewers on desktop and mobile browsers, and enrich our direct-to-consumer purchase options using an enhanced online shopping experience. With the recent launch of Fit Soda™, we believe that we made the right move to revamp our web presence now. This way, consumers who are new to Koios that look us up in response to promotions for our Fit Soda™ products will have access to all of the information that they're looking for. We feel this will be an important part of making a strong and lasting first impression for Koios as a leading brand of functional beverages."

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

KOIOS BEVERAGE CORP.

"Chris Miller"

Chris Miller, CEO, and Director

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,300 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: Potential outcomes from the launch of Koios' new website, potential outcomes regarding the launch of Fit Soda™ functional beverage products, and potential outcomes from the Company's retention of IDR. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the functional beverage markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company's management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company's products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company's products on an individual's health and well-being. The Company's products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE Koios Beverage Corp.

For further information: Gina Burrus, 844-255-6467, gina@koiosbeveragecorp.com

