KOHO Launches Travel Benefits, Empowering Canadians to Travel Without Worry

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - KOHO, the leading fintech dedicated to helping Canadians make progress with their finances, has announced the launch of a new product that makes taking your next trip more realistic. Introducing Travel Benefits. These affordable features provide an easy solution for Canadian travellers, helping them stay connected and protected wherever they go. The features are also incredibly competitive when put head-to-head with other travel credit cards.

What do KOHO's Travel Benefits offer Canadians? Everything a traveller needs: extensive insurance coverage, including emergency medical support, protection against flight delays and cancellations, and lost baggage coverage. Plus, reliable mobile coverage is provided around the world through an included eSIM (embedded digital SIM card). These benefits are included with the Extra and Everything plans at no extra cost, making KOHO's offering one of the most accessible and affordable options for Canadians.

"At KOHO, we're all about making life easier for Canadians, and travel shouldn't be any different," says Daniel Eberhard, CEO and Founder of KOHO. "With our Travel Benefits, we're offering Canadians a way to stay connected and protected without the usual hassle or unexpected costs. This is another step in building financial tools that don't just support people at home, but allow them to experience more of the world confidently and affordably."

KOHO members can quickly access Travel Benefits directly in the app. They will also receive helpful reminders at key moments before taking their trip, making it easy to secure travel insurance ahead of time. This innovative feature gives members peace of mind without having to jump through hoops, further supporting KOHO's commitment to financial empowerment.

The Highlights of KOHO's Travel Benefits and Plans:

Comprehensive Coverage : Insurance for medical emergencies, flight delays, flight cancellations, and lost baggage, offering peace of mind for Canadian travellers.

: Insurance for medical emergencies, flight delays, flight cancellations, and lost baggage, offering peace of mind for Canadian travellers. Global Connectivity : KOHO's eSIMs are included in plans at no additional cost, providing mobile coverage in over 200 countries.

: KOHO's eSIMs are included in plans at no additional cost, providing mobile coverage in over 200 countries. Seamless App Integration : By offering an all-in-one solution right in-app, KOHO removes the need for travellers to find separate solutions for travel insurance and connectivity, making for a simpler and more enjoyable journey.

: By offering an all-in-one solution right in-app, KOHO removes the need for travellers to find separate solutions for travel insurance and connectivity, making for a simpler and more enjoyable journey. Cash Back in Your Wallet, Not On Fees : In addition to these new travel features, KOHO plans include no foreign transaction fees, extra cash back, free foreign ATM withdrawals and much more.

: In addition to these new travel features, KOHO plans include no foreign transaction fees, extra cash back, free foreign ATM withdrawals and much more. To learn more about the KOHO benefits and sign up, visit koho.ca/travel.

Making Travel Less Painful for Canadians

With Canadians losing an average of $640 per year to travel disruptions, KOHO's Travel Benefits help minimise unexpected costs and make trip planning easier. A survey shows that 64.4% of Canadians travel less than one month each year, with high roaming charges and unexpected disruptions cited as major reasons for avoiding it. KOHO's eSIM feature, paired with travel insurance, helps travellers avoid expensive roaming fees and stay protected in emergencies, empowering Canadians to rekindle their love of adventure.

About KOHO

KOHO is a fintech company equipped with a Mastercard for spending and tools for KOHO users to earn and borrow money, build credit, and budget. The company was founded in 2014 with a powerful mission, born from a genuine desire to help people and an ambition to financially empower a generation of Canadians. In the ten years since its launch, KOHO has built a product people love, and has touched the lives of more than one million users.

For more information, visit www.koho.ca or download the KOHO app.

SOURCE KOHO

Jeene Sulaivany, Email: [email protected], Phone#: 1647-245-7646