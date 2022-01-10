Kodak Alaris and Laserfiche Partner to Offer Hardware and Software Bundle to Streamline Capture and Digital Transformation

"For more than 30 years, Laserfiche and Kodak Alaris have been helping companies all over the world automate work processes. Our partnership will provide partners and customers alike with world-class solutions and support that is unmatched in this industry," said Leonel Da Costa, Americas regional managing director, Kodak Alaris.

This partnership builds on Kodak Alaris's status as a Laserfiche Technology Alliance Partner. The Laserfiche Technology Alliance Partner Program is designed for technology innovators building solutions and integrations that leverage Laserfiche's industry-leading platform. Laserfiche Technology Alliance Partners have access to the robust resources and support needed to develop and bring to market applications that enhance employee and customer experiences, and drive enterprise-wide digital transformation.

Laserfiche is currently certifying some key Kodak Alaris scanner models using a standard testing process designed to ensure hardware compatibility and easy integration with their software applications. Once tested and approved, the products will be added to their approved vendor product list and available to Laserfiche customers via their support portal.

"Kodak Alaris's industry expertise and proven product performance make it a natural fit for Laserfiche's suite of content services," said Tala Baltazar, director of corporate relations at Laserfiche. "We're excited to expand our partnership with Kodak Alaris and offer the latest tools to strengthen organizations' digital resilience and support enterprise-wide digital transformation."

Keypoint Intelligence has recognized Kodak Alaris with its BLI Scanner Line of the Year Award for five out of the past six years. The title is awarded based on test performance and ratings in a number of key categories. In BLI custom testing, Kodak Alaris was the only manufacturer to score 90% accuracy in every image quality category test with file sizes around 50% the size of the competition.

