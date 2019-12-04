KnowYourMeds Announces 150,000 App Downloads, Reaching Major Milestone on its Mission to Improve Health Outcomes Globally

Critical AI-based Healthcare App Enables Access to the Largest Database of Drugs for Millions of People Around the World

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ -- KnowYourMeds, Inc., an innovative new digital health assistant designed to improve health outcomes through better adherence, comprehensive medication information including side effects and interactions, announced today that it has recorded over 150,000 app downloads and is now averaging more than 600 downloads a day in less than a year since launch. This marks a major milestone for KnowYourMeds in its mission to improve health outcomes throughout the world, leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to democratize access to critical lifesaving medication information.

"Adherence to physician prescribed drug regimen, avoiding self-medication and access to reliable health and medication information are significant issues facing patients and their loved ones around the world," said KnowYourMeds Founder and CEO Kim Shah. "The growing popularity of our app and its increasing awareness among users in a very short time is further validation for an app that provides critical information personalized to the patient and also proactively nudges the patient towards healthy behavior."

This user traction comes on the heels of the launch of several new features for the digital health assistant, including:

Chronic Condition Management - The new medical conditions management feature launched for 18 conditions, with many more in the pipeline. This assistant helps you keep track of tests, vitals, vaccines, symptoms, doctor's appointments and more. Simply update your data and view your progress to make informed health decisions.

Apple Health Integration - Newly integrated with Apple Health to collect and update vital readings such as heart rate, blood pressure, blood glucose, weight, body temperature and respiratory rate for a seamless user experience.

Dependent Management Feature - The launch of the new dependents management feature lets you monitor your dependents' health to ensure they're adhering to drug schedules, tracking vitals and staying updated on important appointments and tests.

To learn more about KnowYourMeds, visit: https://knowyourmeds.com/.

About KnowYourMeds, Inc.

KnowYourMeds was created with the belief that an informed patient is a healthier patient. Through KnowYourMeds' advanced, digital technology, the app can guide and track your medications in order to provide personalized advice about the potential interactions between your medications, your diet and lifestyle, as well as provide answers to any potential questions you may have about your medications. Additionally, KnowYourMeds keeps users informed with the latest published developments related to their illness/es and medications and maintains an up-to-date database of user-reported adverse effects/side effects to provide the most complete source of medication information available to users.

