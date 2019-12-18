Known by Most as "Paradise", Costa Rica Surprises as the New Health Services Destination

This breathtaking tropical paradise welcomes fans and followers of adventure tourism and sustainability and, at the same time, has also seen a surge of visitors who want to take advantage of modern facilities and medical professionals with international expertise that the country offers. Plus, Costa Rica's geographical location is a significant advantage: short and direct flights from more than 10 US cities.

"We selected Costa Rica after careful research. It is now one of the top five destinations for US patients traveling abroad. All the dentists we considered were US board certified. I was impressed from our first conversation. More than simply being nice and patient focused, they are extremely well qualified, as is the entire staff. Indeed, it was a very easy to select Costa Rica after doing our research. We would make the same decision again," explained Michael Parson, a dental patient who arrived from the US.

"Quality of health services offered in Costa Rica has to do with the bilingual, highly trained professionals, a committed and specialized work force, many graduated from top ranked schools in the US and Europe," underlined the CEO of Costa Rica's Export Promotion Agency (PROCOMER), Pedro Beirute. "The country is the 4th destination in America for the acquisition of medical services, according to the Medical Tourism Index, proof of the quality and superior conditions offered."

In addition, these service providers have invested and fulfilled strict requirements to become part of the recognized country brand Essential COSTA RICA, which has an evaluation protocol based on values to which export companies are subjected in order to improve their processes and be more competitive. Essential COSTA RICA has become guarantee and statement of approval in line with the country's values and standing in the world.

