Knowledge First Financial Appoints Andrew Lo as President and CEO

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The board of directors of Knowledge First Financial Inc. and the Knowledge First Foundation are pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Lo as president and CEO, effective immediately.

With more than 30 years of experience in the digital and financial services space, Andrew brings a unique blend of innovative thinking and financial acumen to the company to help scale the business and steer the organization into the future.

Prior to joining the organization, Andrew served as president of a division of Financeit, a market-leading point-of-sale financing provider. He was also the president and CEO of RATESDOTCA Group, Canada's largest digital acquisition platform for insurance and financial services.

"Under Andrew's guidance, the future is very bright for our organization and the students we serve," said Andrea Bolger, chair of the board of directors, Knowledge First Financial. "With Andrew's experience and innovation added to the team, we are one step closer to realizing our shared vision of providing enhanced digital capabilities and additional services to students everywhere."

Having previously held the titles of CEO, COO, CIO, CTO and CMO, Andrew is well-versed in many business functions and will focus on expanding the organization's digitally-enabled products and services to empower Canadians with more access and agency over their education savings.

"In today's day and age, ensuring Canadians have the tools and resources they need to navigate their education and take hold of their future is so important, and ultimately, something that I cannot wait to contribute to," said Andrew Lo, the incoming president and CEO. "By democratizing education and demystifying the post-secondary journey at every turn, we will help families make sure they have the means to support their children and help them realize their full potential."

About Knowledge First Financial

Knowledge First Financial Inc. is Canada's largest registered education savings plan company. With over $6.0 billion in assets under management, the company is committed to empowering students by giving them the resources they need to financially and mentally succeed along their academic journeys. As a wholly owned subsidiary of the Knowledge First Foundation, a not-for-profit Canadian corporation, the company manages over 600,000 RESPs for customers, helping approximately 60,000 students through post-secondary studies each year. Since 1965, the company has paid out approximately $8.2 billion to subscribers and students through their plans.

