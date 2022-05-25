Knowing Makes a Difference: Antibody Test Kits Coming To Canada

Studies show that antibody protection starts to diminish after roughly 4-6 months. Tweet this

As demand grows, Innovative Growth Solutions (IGS) has been appointed the company's designated sales partner. Their job is to ensure these test kits get to the public as quickly as possible upon approval.

"We are working tirelessly on a direct sales strategy. This product must hit the market as quickly as possible. There is no time to wait when it comes to public safety." Says IGS's Marketing Director, Godwin Nwabuko

After vaccination or infection from COVID-19, studies show that antibody protection starts to diminish after roughly 4-6 months. The Lumivi Antibody test will allow the public to make an educated decision on when to get your next vaccination and if you still have protection against the virus. The test provides a 98% accuracy rate within 15 minutes and will need to be administered by a medical practitioner. This will likely be a doctor, nurse, or your local pharmacist.

According to a research team led by Dr. Lynne T. Penberthy of NIH's National Cancer Institute (NCI) that studied the likelihood of SARS-CoV-2 reinfection in people carrying antibodies against the virus, it was revealed that: "The data from this study suggest that people who have a positive result from a commercial antibody test appear to have substantial immunity to SARS-CoV-2, which means they may be at lower risk for future infection," The findings which were published in JAMA Internal Medicine on February 24, 2021, stated that "The antibody protection found in this study is comparable to that seen in reports from coronavirus vaccine clinical trials. These findings could help inform public health decisions, such as the return to physical workplaces, school attendance, and how best to prioritize vaccine distribution".

As health officials indicate, the next phase of containing COVID-19 includes a dramatic expansion of testing for the virus. Dr. Camille Lemieux, chief of family medicine at the University Health Network in Toronto, recently said that: "As we open up, that's when we have those embers that are still burning in the community," she told CTV News. "We need to find them or they're going to turn into the fire again and we are going to be back to square one."

Undoubtedly, getting the virus under control requires a rapid test system like the veritable Lumivi Diagnostic Kit as we all join hands in one accord to find possibilities and opportunities beyond the COVID-19 crisis.

