KnowHIV, the future-forward Campaign to Raise Awareness of HIV in Ontario launches for World AIDS Day 2024

Using human-centered design across multiple touch points, the Ontario HIV Treatment Network is normalising a provincewide conversation about HIV, joining the global effort to end HIV transmission and ensure all people with HIV are diagnosed and have access to care and treatment by 2030

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - HIV is still a thing — and the Ontario HIV Treatment Network wants to say just that to Ontario residents. Launching in time for World AIDS Day on Dec 1, this simple message kicks off a multi-year provincial campaign to revive awareness and destigmatize HIV via a series of strategically designed billboards, posters and digital ads all supported by influencer marketing partnerships and both traditional and new media relations.

"We want people to know a lot has changed in HIV care since the epidemic of the eighties and nineties." says Martin McIntosh, Regional HIV/AIDS Connection executive director, an organization within a robust network of AIDS Service Organizations that connect Ontarians with access to treatment, testing and prevention services. "Today, with effective treatment, people living with HIV can lead long, healthy lives with no risk of passing HIV to their sexual partners. Still, many don't see themselves as at risk or face ongoing systemic and social barriers to care."

McIntosh adds, "We know we have to address those barriers in order to improve access to services so we have made a deliberate choice to not include faces in phase one of the KnowHIV campaign visuals in order to be as inclusive as possible."

According to 2023 data published by the Ontario HIV Epidemiology and Surveillance Initiative, housed at the Ontario HIV Treatment Network:

In 2021, there were an estimated 23,172 people in Ontario living with HIV.

living with HIV. Approximately 90% of those living with HIV (estimated 20,855) have been diagnosed but approximately 10% (estimated 2,317) are still undiagnosed and do not know they have HIV.

98% of people currently living with HIV who are on treatment have a low or undetectable viral load, which means they cannot pass on the virus sexually.

"The OHTN and our partners have been intentional in how we set up this campaign to achieve broader reach than ever before," says Rodney Rousseau, Ontario HIV Treatment Network board president. "We want all Ontarians to understand that HIV is 'still a thing' and encourage them to 'know HIV' - know their risk, prevention and testing options, as well as the facts that can help eliminate the stigma of the virus. This phase of the campaign is purely about this message, which is why we've chosen to stick to clear messaging and visuals. We hope to be unifying in our bold mission to stop HIV transmission in Ontario by 2030 and ensure that all people living with HIV are diagnosed, have access to HIV treatment and care, and can live long, full lives."

Beginning Nov 25, 2024 and running until Feb 2025, KnowHIV will launch across Ontario. Out-of-home marketing (including billboards, digital subway ads and street postering) will appear in targeted locations throughout Downtown Toronto, the Greater Toronto Area (including multiple University of Toronto campuses), Ottawa, Thunder Bay, Sudbury, Niagara Falls, London, Hamilton, Windsor and Oshawa. KnowHIV billboards will also be visible on major connecting highways across the province.

The message will appear on the largest billboard at Sankofa Square (formerly known as Yonge-Dundas Square) throughout December. From December through February, Ontario-based social media influencers will engage with the campaign. Additional marketing, advertising, and PR efforts will coincide and continue throughout the remainder of 2025.

The KnowHIV website, knowHIV.ca will also launch today (Nov 25), offering up-to-date information and uncomplicated answers to questions about HIV. The site offers resources for Ontarians, linking them to more information on testing, prevention, and treatment services.

About the Ontario HIV Treatment Network: The OHTN is a non-profit organization, focused on data, evidence and capacity-building. The network is a node of collaboration that brings together key partners from across the HIV sector to improve the lives of all Ontarians living with and at risk of HIV. For more information, visit www.ohtn.on.ca .

SOURCE Ontario HIV Treatment Network

For media inquiries, info or image requests: Talya Macedo, Fook Communications, [email protected], [email protected]