For a limited time, Torontonians can order up delicious Taste Combos, including creations from chef Matty Matheson

TORONTO, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - When it comes to tasty, quick and affordable meals, many Canadians turn to fast food. To prove that home cooking can deliver on taste – as well as ease and nutrition – Knorr® is taking over a Toronto home and turning it into a pop-up takeout joint named Yummy K's. Beginning at 5pm on Thursday, August 10 through Sunday, August 13, Yummy K's will serve up original flavour-packed Taste Combos directly from the kitchen at 179 Crawford Street by Trinity Bellwoods Park.

KNORR IS TURNING A TRINITY BELLWOODS HOME INTO A POP-UP TAKEOUT RESTAURANT FOR ONE WEEKEND ONLY (CNW Group/Unilever Canada)

Yummy K's takeout-inspired menu will feature creations from restauranteur, chef, and resident Torontonian, Matty Matheson. The culinary mind behind local hot spots like Prime Seafood Palace and Matty's Patty's, Matty is known for bringing big, bold flavours to each dish.

"Ordering in is easy but it's just not as good as home cooking," said Matty Matheson. "I can make a fire dish at home - better than takeout and save some money - and add that extra flavour with Knorr®. See for yourself and check out one of my Taste Combos at Yummy K's starting August 10!"

Knorr® Taste Combos is a brand-new offering of tasty, quick and affordable recipes that bring together a tasty trio of veggies, lean protein and flavourful Knorr® offerings that can be prepared at home in under 30 minutes. Yummy K's menu will feature four Taste Combos, each priced at $5:

Matty's Special: BBQ-Glazed Chopped Chicken Sandwich : chopped chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, piled high on pillowy slider buns, slathered with pickled jalapeno mayonnaise, then topped with B&B pickle coins and diced onions.

: chopped chicken tossed in BBQ sauce, piled high on pillowy slider buns, slathered with pickled jalapeno mayonnaise, then topped with B&B pickle coins and diced onions. Matty's Special: Chilled Chili Soba: A refreshing dish on a hot summer day, chilled soba noodles tossed with fresh vegetables and a chili dressing. Add pulled chicken for extra protein.

A refreshing dish on a hot summer day, chilled soba noodles tossed with fresh vegetables and a chili dressing. Add pulled chicken for extra protein. Best Ever Juicy Burger: A fast food classic! A juicy beef burger on a bun, complete with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo.

A fast food classic! A juicy beef burger on a bun, complete with lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo. Fully Loaded Chicken Tacos: Three tacos with seasoned chicken and sauteed veggies wrapped in fresh corn tortillas, served with lime and cilantro.

For one weekend only, Torontonians can order their favourite Taste Combos ahead and skip the line, exclusively through the Ritual app, and pick up at Yummy K's. All proceeds will be donated to La Tablée des Chefs, a non-profit organization whose mission is to feed, focusing on food recovery initiatives and educate, developing food autonomy among youth embarking upon independent living.

"With Knorr® Taste Combos, we're clearing up the misconception that cooking at home is bland, boring, and time consuming; with just a few ingredients and Knorr®, you can create delicious meals that compare to the taste and simplicity of your go-to fast food order," says Shagufta Hooda, Marketing Lead, Knorr® Canada. "By bringing a takeaway joint into a home, we're showing Canadians they can cook up meals that aren't fast food, but are sooooo good and sharing delicious inspiration they can try in their own home."

The Taste Combos campaign, launched earlier this year, ties into the brand's longstanding commitment to help families make meals at home together – meals that are not only tasty, but quick and affordable, too.

For inspiration to create your own Knorr® Taste Combo at home, visit Knorr.ca/TasteCombos.

