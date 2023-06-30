KNIGHTHAWK INC. ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING AND RESIGNATION OF ADAM THOMAS

CALGARY, AB, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - KnightHawk Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV: KHA.H) announced that the special meeting held on June 29, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (Calgary Time) was adjourned until further notice.

Adam Thomas announced his resignation as director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, effective June 29, 2023.

