KNIGHTHAWK INC. ANNOUNCES ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING

CALGARY, AB, June 8, 2023 /CNW/ - KnightHawk Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV: KHA.H) announced that the special meeting held on June 8, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. (Calgary Time) has been adjourned and will be reconvened at 520 3rd Avenue SW, Suite 1900, Calgary, Alberta, at 3:00 p.m. (Calgary time) on June 29, 2023.

The record date for the adjourned meeting remains the same. Shareholders who have already voted do not need to recast their votes. Proxies previously submitted will be voted at the adjourned meeting unless properly revoked.

Further disclosure on the matters to be voted at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated April 28, 2023 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE KnightHawk Inc.

For further information: Adam Thomas, Director, Telephone: 403-830-7995