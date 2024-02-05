KNF Expands Smooth Flow Series of Diaphragm Pumps

Pump manufacturer broadens its offering of innovative low pulsation line

TRENTON, N.J., Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- KNF further expands its Smooth Flow series, with the introduction of FP 7 and FP 25. These new liquid pumps deliver adjustable flow rates from 15 – 70 ml/min and 50 – 250 ml/min, respectively. Both pumps produce up to 1 bar (14.5 psi) pressure. High-pressure FP 1.7 and FP 25 versions achieve nominal pressures up to 6 bar (87 psi).

The integrated, space-saving damper provides smooth, low pulsation flow that minimizes flow resistance, reduces vibration and noise, reduces liquid shear forces, prevents bubble formation, and reduces stress for longer pump and system component life. Other features include 4-point valves for reliable self-priming even at reduced motor speeds, and a digitally adjustable BLDC motor for precise pump control. Options include flow path materials, fitting connections, pump mounts, motors, and boxer configurations.

Ideal applications include medical equipment, inkjet printing, 3D printing, fuel cells, and solvent handling.

These new pumps join a growing line of KNF Smooth Flow pumps, with a nominal flow rate range from 15 ml/min – 12.4 l/min.

About KNF Neuberger

KNF Neuberger, Inc. is a leader in gas and liquid diaphragm pumps for OEM, process, and laboratory customers. Typical application tasks include liquid and gas transfer, chamber evacuation, liquid metering/dosing, washing, waste handling, recirculation, aspiration, vacuum roughing/backing, pneumatics, and degassing. Built upon a foundation of engineer-to-engineer collaboration, KNF combines technical expertise and manufacturing leadership to address application-specific challenges for an ever-growing list of markets that includes medical device and diagnostics, environmental/industrial hygiene, laboratory equipment, reprographics, security and defense, semiconductor, energy, various process industries, and more. KNF is committed to serving customers with industry-leading customer service, rigorous product life, and validation testing, and as a reliable and trusted technical resource. We strive to optimize not only our pumps, but also to assist our customers in optimizing their overall systems. In fact, more than 90% of our business involves customer-optimized solutions.

For more information, visit www.knf.com.

