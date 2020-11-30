Knee injuries don't have to become osteoarthritis

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Arthritis Research Canada and the University of British Columbia have launched an online physiotherapist guided program to support people who are struggling to recover from a sport-related knee injury.

The SOAR (Stop OsteoARthritis) research program specifically aims to help people take control of their knee health and reduce their risk of developing osteoarthritis (OA).

"In Canada, about 500,000 youth hurt their knees every year while playing sports. Half of them go on to develop knee osteoarthritis at a young age," said Dr. Jackie Whittaker, a Senior Scientist at Arthritis Research Canada and the program's lead researcher. "SOAR is a key step forward in changing how we treat sport-related injuries in this country."

Following a knee injury, people may have weaker knee muscles, become less physically active, and gain weight. The injury, in combination with these other factors, greatly increases their risk of developing OA. The SOAR program aims to improve an individual's ability to self-manage their osteoarthritis risk through education, personalized exercise, activity tracking, and weekly action planning.

Researchers have just completed a feasibility study of the SOAR program with 14 participants. The preliminary data and feedback are promising and the team is excited to offer a second feasibility study starting in January 2021.

The SOAR team is looking for people who would be interested in participating in a 4-week version of the program in the new year (mid-January to end of February).

People living anywhere in British Columbia with internet access, between the ages of 16 and 55 who have had a sport-related knee injury that resulted in any time loss from sport, should be eligible. Participants receive a FREE Fitbit and resistance-loop kit that they can keep after the study is completed.



To determine if you are eligible, please complete this survey http://ow.ly/G4TV50BI1ne

ABOUT ARTHRITIS RESEARCH CANADA:

Arthritis Research Canada is the largest clinical arthritis research institution in North America. Our mission is to transform the lives of people living with arthritis through research and engagement. Arthritis Research Canada's scientific director, Dr. Diane Lacaille is leading a team of over 100 researchers, trainees and staff whose world recognized research is creating a future where people living with arthritis are empowered to triumph over pain and disability. Arthritis Research Canada is conducting research across Canada in British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec and is affiliated with five major universities: University of British Columbia, Simon Fraser University, University of Calgary, Université Laval, and McGill University. Arthritis Research Canada is leading research aimed at arthritis prevention, early diagnosis, new and better treatment, and improved quality of life.

For further information: or to arrange an interview, please contact: Heather Caulder, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, 604-207-4010 or [email protected], www.arthritisresearch.ca; To participate in SOAR, please contact: Hussein Mamdani, Research Coordinator, [email protected]

