Kneat Virtually Opens the Market
Nov 17, 2021, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Kneat.com, Inc. (TSX: KSI) ("Kneat" or the "Company"), joined Karoline Hunter, Head, TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's graduation to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Kneat enables life sciences and other regulated organizations to move from paper-based validation to intelligent, digitized solutions. The industry-disrupting SaaS platform, Kneat Gx, is revolutionizing the speed, precision, transparency, and intelligence of validation. Used by 7 of the world's top 10 life sciences companies, including three of four COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.
Implementations of Kneat Gx range from a single validation process in one location, to multiple process deployments over many sites and thousands of users; all supported by global teams in Canada, Ireland, Europe, and the U.S. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard.
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
|
Date:
|
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
|
Time:
|
9:00am - 9:30am
|
Place:
|
Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange
For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Laura Sweet, [email protected]
Share this article