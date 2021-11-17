Kneat Virtually Opens the Market

Kneat enables life sciences and other regulated organizations to move from paper-based validation to intelligent, digitized solutions. The industry-disrupting SaaS platform, Kneat Gx, is revolutionizing the speed, precision, transparency, and intelligence of validation. Used by 7 of the world's top 10 life sciences companies, including three of four COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers.

Implementations of Kneat Gx range from a single validation process in one location, to multiple process deployments over many sites and thousands of users; all supported by global teams in Canada, Ireland, Europe, and the U.S. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard.

