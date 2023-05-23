Kneat Announces Results of Voting at Annual General and Special Meeting

LIMERICK, Ireland, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) ("Kneat" or the "Company") a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, announced results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "2023 AGSM"), which took place today. All director nominees were elected to the board of directors (the "Kneat Board") and KPMG LLP was appointed as auditors, as further described in the related Management Information Circular dated April 18, 2023 (the "Circular"). Shareholders also approved an ordinary resolution to amend Kneat's omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan") to amend the number of RSUs, DSUs, and Options reserved and available for the grant and issuance under the Plan as follows: (i) the number of Options reserved and available for grant and issuance shall not exceed 6% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares from time to time; and (ii) the number of Common Shares reserved for issuance pursuant to the settlement of RSUs and DSUs shall not exceed 9% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares from time to time, all as further described in the Circular.

The detailed results of voting at the 2023 AGSM are set out below:

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders voted to elect all six directors nominated to the Kneat Board.

Name of Nominee Number of Votes Cast Votes "For" Votes "For" % Ian Ainsworth 33,270,899 33,269,665 100.00 % Kevin Fitzgerald 33,270,899 33,255,932 99.96 % Edmund Ryan 33,270,899 33,047,557 99.33 % Wade K. Dawe 33,270,899 28,341,002 85.18 % Nutan Behki 33,270,899 33,251,909 99.94 % Carol Leaman 33,270,899 33,251,932 99.94 %

2. Re-Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve management's recommendation that KPMG LLP be re-appointed as auditors of the Company, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders, and to authorize the Company to fix their remuneration for the forthcoming year.

Number of Votes Cast Votes "For" Votes "For" % 33,270,899 33,205,082 99.80 %

3. Approval of Omnibus Amendment Resolution

Shareholders voted to approve by ordinary resolution the proposed amendments to the Plan, as described in the Circular under the heading "Particulars of Matters to be Acted Upon – Approval of Amendments to the Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan".

Number of Votes Cast Votes "For" Votes "For" % 33,270,899 24,984,654 75.09 %

Final voting results on all matters voted at the 2023 AGSM have been filed with Canadian securities regulators.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next-generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions, and post-approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ EU Annex 11-compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com.

