Kneat Announces Record Revenue for Second Quarter 2023

LIMERICK, Ireland, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSX: KSI) (OTC: KSIOF) ("Kneat" or the "Company") a leader in digitizing and automating validation and quality processes, today announced financial results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023. All dollar amounts are presented in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Second-quarter 2023 total revenue reaches $8.0 million , an increase of 45% year over year

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) 1 at June 30, 2023 expands 75% year over year, to $28.4 million

SaaS ARR1 at June 30, 2023 reaches $28.3 million , an increase of 86% year over year

"With a record number of strategic wins in the first half of 2023, we are fortifying our revenue base for the next several years. We expect to see strong topline growth over the balance of the year, as we continue to grow into the investments we made over the course of 2022."

-said Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat.

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenues increased 45% to $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, compared to $5.5 million for the second quarter of 2022.

for the second quarter of 2023, compared to for the second quarter of 2022. SaaS revenue for the second quarter of 2023 grew 80% to $7.0 million , versus $3.9 million for the second quarter of 2022.

, versus for the second quarter of 2022. Second-quarter 2023 gross profit was $5.3 million , up 62% from $3.3 million in gross profit for the second quarter of 2022.

, up 62% from in gross profit for the second quarter of 2022. Gross margin in the second quarter of 2023 was 66%, compared to 59% for the second quarter of 2022.

EBITDA 1 in the second quarter of 2023 was ($3.5) million , compared with ($2.2) million for the second quarter of 2022.

in the second quarter of 2023 was , compared with for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA 1 in the second quarter of 2023 was ($1.3) million , compared with ($0.7) million for the second quarter of 2022.

in the second quarter of 2023 was , compared with for the second quarter of 2022. Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was ($5.4) million , compared with ($3.6) million for the second quarter of 2022.

, compared with for the second quarter of 2022. Total ARR 1 , which includes SaaS license and recurring maintenance fees, was $28.4 million at June 30, 2023 , an increase of 75% from $16.3 million at June 30, 2022 .

, which includes SaaS license and recurring maintenance fees, was at , an increase of 75% from at . SaaS ARR1, the proportion of ARR attributable to SaaS licenses, was $28.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 86% from $15.2 million at June 30, 2022 .

________________________________ 1 ARR and SaaS ARR are supplementary measures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures and are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. These measures are defined in the "Supplementary and Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.

First Half 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenues for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023 increased 49% to $16.0 million , as compared to $10.7 million for the comparable six-month period in 2022.

increased 49% to , as compared to for the comparable six-month period in 2022. SaaS revenue grew 86% to $13.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023 , versus $7.2 million for the comparable period in 2022.

for the six months ended , versus for the comparable period in 2022. Gross profit was $10.7 million , up 63% from $6.6 million in gross profit for the first half of 2022.

, up 63% from in gross profit for the first half of 2022. Gross margin for the first half of 2023 was 67%, compared to 61% for the first half of 2022.

EBITDA 1 for the first half of 2023 was ($4.1) million , compared with ($4.3) million for the first half of 2022.

for the first half of 2023 was , compared with for the first half of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA 1 for the first half of 2023 was ($2.4) million , compared with ($0.8) million for the first half of 2022.

for the first half of 2023 was , compared with for the first half of 2022. Net loss for the first half of 2023 was ($7.9) million , compared with ($7.1) million for the first half of 2022.

Q2 2023 Business Highlights

In early April 2023 , Kneat announced a three-year Master Service Agreement with a division of one of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world, as ranked by 2021 revenue. The Agreement, which is for elogbook management, demonstrates the appeal of Kneat's applicability for use cases outside of validation as well as the importance of Kneat's partners, one of which introduced Kneat Gx to the company.

, Kneat announced a three-year Master Service Agreement with a division of one of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies in the world, as ranked by 2021 revenue. The Agreement, which is for elogbook management, demonstrates the appeal of Kneat's applicability for use cases outside of validation as well as the importance of Kneat's partners, one of which introduced Kneat Gx to the company. In late April 2023, Kneat signed a Master Services Agreement with one of the top 20 contract development and manufacturing organizations ("CDMO") in the world, as ranked by 2021 revenue. The Agreement, which is initially for computer systems validation and does not expire, affirms Kneat's progress consolidating its leadership in validation for the life science space, particularly with companies in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

In early June, Kneat announced the appointment of Colum McNamara as its Senior Vice President of Global Operations. Colum is an accomplished business leader, with more than 25 years' experience in information technology. Colum served in varying leadership positions including Customer Success, Technical Support, Network Operations, and overall general management.

as its Senior Vice President of Global Operations. Colum is an accomplished business leader, with more than 25 years' experience in information technology. Colum served in varying leadership positions including Customer Success, Technical Support, Network Operations, and overall general management. In late June, Kneat secured up to €15 million in secured debt financing from IPF Partners, a leading financing provider focused exclusively on the healthcare sector. Kneat intends to use the financing alongside its own funds from operations for general corporate purposes.

At the end of June, Kneat announced that it had signed a three-year Master Services Agreement with a division of a leading global pharmaceutical company, effective immediately and allowing the company to scale Kneat across all its business divisions and affiliates.

Kneat's business momentum has continued into the third quarter:

In July, Kneat announced that it had signed a three-year Master Services Agreement with a top-tier and fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization ("CDMO") headquartered in Asia. The agreement expands Kneat's presence in Asia and allows the CDMO to scale Kneat across all its validation processes.

"We are pleased with our results year to date. The progress we made in the second quarter goes beyond our rapid revenue growth. It includes shifting more of our services to partners, expanding gross margins year over year, and securing financing to support our transition towards profitability."

-said Hugh Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer of Kneat.

Quarterly Conference Call

Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat, and Hugh Kavanagh, Chief Financial Officer of Kneat, will host a conference call to discuss Kneat's second-quarter results and hold a Q&A session for analysts and investors via webcast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can register for the live webcast via the following link:

Supplementary and Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company uses supplementary financial measures as key performance indicators in its MD&A and other communications. Management uses both IFRS measures and supplementary, non-IFRS financial measures as key performance indicators when planning, monitoring and evaluating the Company's performance.

Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR")

ARR is used by Kneat to assess the expected recurring annual revenues from the customers that are live on the Kneat Gx platform at the end of the period. ARR is calculated as the licenses delivered to customers at the period end, multiplied by the expected customer retention rate of 100% and multiplied by the agreed annual SaaS license or maintenance fee. Since many of the customer contracts are in currencies other than the Canadian dollar, the Canadian dollar equivalent is calculated using the related period end exchange rate multiplied by the contracted currency amount.

Software-as-a-Service Annual Recurring Revenue ("SaaS ARR")

SaaS ARR is a component of ARR that is used by Kneat to assess the expected recurring revenues exclusively from license subscriptions to the Kneat Gx platform at the end of the period. SaaS ARR is calculated as the SaaS licenses delivered to customers at the period end, multiplied by the expected customer retention rate of 100% and multiplied by the full agreed annual SaaS license fee. Since many of the customer contracts are in currencies other than the Canadian dollar, the Canadian dollar equivalent is calculated using the related period end exchange rate multiplied by the contracted currency amount.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA")

EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) attributable to kneat.com excluding interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We provide and use this non-IFRS measure of our operating performance to highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. A reconciliation of EBITDA to IFRS financial measures is provided in the financial statements accompanying this press release.

Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA")

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) attributable to kneat.com excluding interest income (expense), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. We provide and use this non-IFRS measure of our operating performance to highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures and to inform financial comparisons with other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to IFRS financial measures is provided in the financial statements accompanying this press release.

About Kneat

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next-generation Kneat Gx SaaS platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions, and post-approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ EU Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the relationship between Kneat and the customer, Kneat's business development activities, the use and implementation timelines of Kneat's software within the customer's validation processes, the ability and intent of the customer to scale the use of Kneat's software within the customer's organization, our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers, our expected use of the net proceeds from the IPF Facility and/or any future offering, the anticipated effects of the IPF Facility and/or any future offering on our business and operations, and the compliance of Kneat's platform under regulatory audit and inspection. These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kneat's actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.

Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information" and "Risk Factors" in our annual MD&A dated February 22, 2023, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated February 22, 2023 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kneat assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investor's own risk.

kneat.com, inc. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (expressed in Canadian dollars)



























Three-month period ended



Six-month period ended















June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022



June 30, 2023



June 30, 2022 Revenue





















SaaS License fees

7,017,938



3,889,834



13,405,573



7,188,190 On-premise license fees

-



77,715



436,126



766,133 Maintenance fees

55,063



220,733



206,157



434,226 Professional services and other

966,238



1,359,720



1,956,291



2,359,055 Total Revenue

8,039,239



5,548,002



16,004,147



10,747,604























Cost of Revenue

(2,711,323)



(2,264,887)



(5,302,933)



(4,193,703) Gross Profit

5,327,916



3,283,115



10,701,214



6,553,901 Gross Margin

66 %



59 %



67 %



61 %























Expenses





















Research and development

(4,224,316)



(2,666,487)



(8,088,001)



(5,175,769) Sales and marketing

(3,338,280)



(1,703,420)



(6,293,020)



(3,003,290) General and administrative

(1,709,361)



(1,208,161)



(3,615,243)



(2,341,395) Total Expenses

(9,271,957)



(5,578,068)



(17,996,264)



(10,520,454)























Operating Loss

(3,944,041)



(2,294,953)



(7,295,050)



(3,966,553) Interest expense

(53,594)



(57,005)



(108,540)



(121,356) Interest income

2,185



276



4,119



1,026 Foreign exchange loss

(1,403,261)



(1,282,206)



(465,047)



(2,973,265)























Loss before income taxes

(5,398,711)



(3,633,888)



(7,864,518)



(7,060,148)























Income taxes

-



-



(8,550)



-























Net loss for period

(5,398,711)



(3,633,888)



(7,873,068)



(7,060,148)























Other comprehensive (loss) / income





















Foreign currency translation adjustment to

presentation currency

910,009



629,590



344,603



1,364,024























Comprehensive loss for the period

(4,488,702)



(3,004,298)



(7,528,465)



(5,696,124)















































Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.07)

$ (0.05)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.09)























Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding





















Basic and diluted

77,720,905



77,380,273



77,704,046



77,228,662























Reconciliation:





















Total loss for the period

(5,398,711)



(3,633,888)



(7,873,068)



(7,060,148) Interest expense

53,594



57,005



108,540



121,356 Interest income

(2,185)



(276)



(4,119)



(1,026) Income taxes

-



-



8,550



- Depreciation expense

199,637



212,524



403,253



433,112 Amortization expense

1,678,581



1,145,799



3,242,884



2,206,889 EBITDA Loss

(3,469,084)



(2,218,836)



(4,113,960)



(4,299,817)























Adjustments to EBITDA





















Foreign exchange loss (gain)

1,403,261



1,282,206



465,047



2,973,265 Stock-based compensation expense

784,680



232,714



1,274,079



558,318 Adjusted EBITDA Loss

(1,281,143)



(703,916)



(2,374,834)



(768,234)

kneat.com, inc. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (expressed in Canadian dollars) as at

June 30,





Dec 31,

2023





2022 Assets





















Current assets









Cash 13,524,050





12,282,478 Accounts receivable 6,992,401





8,914,980 Prepayments 938,626





931,856

21,455,077





22,129,314











Non-current assets









Accounts receivable 2,390,962





1,104,624 Property and equipment 7,350,443





7,807,042 Intangible assets 23,047,816





19,364,904











Total assets 54,244,298





50,405,884











Liabilities





















Current liabilities









Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 6,195,804





5,768,054 Contract liabilities 14,682,427





10,617,142 Lease liabilities 517,641





588,472













21,395,872





16,973,668











Non-current liabilities









Contract liabilities 252,773





949,224 Lease liabilities 6,128,451





6,503,041 Loan payable and accrued interest 6,717,637





-











Total Liabilities 34,494,733





24,425,933











Equity









Shareholders' equity 19,749,565





25,979,951











Total liabilities and equity 54,244,298





50,405,884

kneat.com, inc. Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (expressed in Canadian dollars) For the period ended





6 months

6 months





June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022 Operating activities









Net loss for the period



(7,873,068)

(7,060,148) Charges to loss not involving cash:









Depreciation of property and equipment



403,253

433,112 Share-based compensation expense



1,274,079

558,318 Write off of property and equipment



26,648

362 Interest expense



108,540

121,356 Amortization of the intangible asset



3,242,884

2,206,889 Tax expense



8,550

- Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs



-

2,150 Impact of lease termination



(65,910)

- Other non-cash adjustments







- Foreign exchange (gain) loss



391,308

2,973,265 Increase/(Decrease) in non-current contract liabilities



(689,913)

17,662 Net change in non-cash working capital related to operations



6,633,799

3,796,757











Net cash provided by operating activities



3,460,170

3,049,723











Financing activities









Payment of principal and interest on the loan payable



-

(110,237) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



24,000

69,808 Proceeds from the exercise of warrants



-

461,090 Repayment of lease liabilities



(381,334)

(418,729) Proceeds received from loan financing



7,187,700

- Issuance costs associated with loan financing



(470,063)

-











Net cash (used)/provided by financing activities



6,360,303

1,932











Investing activities









Additions to the intangible asset



(8,460,769)

(5,433,542) Additions to property and equipment



(79,227)

(153,821) Collection of research and development tax credits



-

912,191 Net cash used in investing activities



(8,539,996)

(4,675,172)











Effects of exchange rates on cash



(38,905)

(476,864)











Net change in cash during the year



1,241,572

(2,100,381)











Cash - Beginning of year



12,282,478

21,562,968











Cash - End of year



13,524,050

19,462,587

