KND Complex Litigation and Hammerco Lawyers LLP Announce Proposed Consumer Data Privacy Class Action Against Canadian Tire

VANCOUVER, BC and TORONTO, July 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The law firms of KND Complex Litigation and Hammerco Lawyers LLP have commenced a proposed class action on behalf of all persons whose personal information was affected as a result of a massive data breach that affected customers of Canadian Tire in 2025.

In October 2025, Canadian Tire disclosed a major data breach affecting its e-commerce database, reporting that the breach had affected over 40 million customer records. The customer information affected as a result of the data breach included personal details such as name, address, email and year of birth, as well as encrypted passwords and, in some cases, partial credit card information and full dates of birth, according to Canadian Tire.

The affected customer records were reportedly posted for sale on the Dark Web.

The proposed class action alleges that despite its history of being involved in customer data breaches, Canadian Tire failed to implement proper safeguards to fix known or knowable data security vulnerabilities and protect customer information. The lawsuit further alleges that Canadian Tire has failed to communicate properly regarding the causes of the data breach, the scope of the data breach and its impact on the customers, and the measures it has since introduced to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

The proposed class action seeks to discover the facts regarding the data breach, promote corporate accountability and data governance practices across Canada's retail sector, which is entrusted with highly sensitive personal information of Canadians, and recover compensation for affected customers.

For more information regarding the lawsuit and to register for updates, please visit https://knd.law/canadian-tire-consumer-privacy-data-breach-2025/ (KND) and https://hammerco.ca/services/class-actions/current-cases/canadian-tire-consumer-privacy-data-breach-2025/ (Hammerco).

SOURCE KND Complex Litigation

Media Inquiries: Sage Nematollahi, KND Complex Litigation, [email protected]; Alexia Majidi, Hammerco Lawyers LLP, [email protected]