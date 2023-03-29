KMS Tools recycles more than the norm but cannot comply with RecycleBC's trash regulation

COQUITLAM, BC, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Contrary to a misleading article, KMS Tools goes beyond the norm to reduce waste, re-use tools, parts, fixtures, etc, and of course they recycle to the standards of each municipality they're in.

The fundamental issue that is again making headlines is not about recycling. It is about a poorly written, implemented, and communicated top-down program run by a monopoly based in Ontario, making life hard for unique BC businesses like KMS Tools. The program has put other recycling facilities out of business , and some recycling programs have been cut. Business' compliance does not actually do anything to increase the amount of recycling that takes place in BC. The program was supposed to shift the burden from taxpayers to businesses, but now both are on the hook. Residential taxes haven't decreased, and recycling hasn't increased. " The new recycling plan is trash ." " This will inevitably lead to a decrease in quality of services and increase in price. "

Like many BC businesses, KMS Tools was blindsided when they received a letter in 2013 threatening a $200,000 fine if they didn't comply with a new ambiguous set of rules and unspecified amount of fees. Discussions with the ministry, MMBC (now RecycleBC), their HQ in Ontario, business associations, and various politicians yielded no solutions.

In 2014, the fight put up by KMS Tools, other businesses, the newspaper industry, and the NDP opposition critic, won an exemption for over 99% of businesses. Currently 99.75% of BC businesses are not complying, including most of KMS Tools' direct competitors ( RecycleBC Steward List ), however KMS Tools is still expected to somehow comply. 10 years of questioning have not produced any clarification or examples of how complying with the program could even be possible for a mid-sized business that carries over 20,000 products.

KMS Tools is fighting for regulations that are clear, fair, and effective in keeping BC beautiful.

KMS Tools is a BC owned and operated industrial supplier of tools and equipment. They have been providing quality tools to the tradespeople and industries that have built our communities for 40 years. They have always been active in communities locally and abroad, with programs such as Tools for the World , which gives thousands of tools a new life every year, saving them from the landfill, and giving new hope to the recipients.

SOURCE KMS Tools & Equipment