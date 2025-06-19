Kmind Hosts Landmark Forum at UN Headquarters, Unveils Seven Principles of Next Generation Strategy

NEW YORK, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Kmind Consulting ("Kmind"), China's leading strategy consulting firm, hosted a landmark forum at the United Nations headquarters in New York on June 13, becoming the first Chinese strategic consulting company to organize an event at this prestigious venue. The forum featured the global debut of the Seven Principles of Kmind's Next Generation Strategy, drawing distinguished attendees including UN officials, academic leaders, and business executives.

Kmind Chairman Noah Xie Presents at UN Forum

Centered on the theme "Next Generation Strategy for a Better World," the forum featured Kmind Chairman Noah Xie, who unveiled for the first time the exclusive Seven Principles behind Kmind's Next Generation Strategy—a framework that blends Eastern wisdom with Western theory and has helped more than 100 companies achieve high-quality growth. "Chinese wisdom is uniquely valuable and universally relevant," said Xie.

The forum brought together influential voices from across sectors. Attendees included Bogusław Winid, Vice Chairman of International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) of the United Nations; Alistair DuPont, Investor; DuPont Family Member; Jeremy Kagan, professor at Columbia University; and Marc Alberto, Global Head of Conversion at Amazon.

"Noah focuses on the consumer—not on what is in the consumer's pocket, but on what is in the consumer's mind. That is the importance of human elements, which is very central to the Eastern way of thinking." said Robin Lewis, former Associate Dean of SIPA at Columbia University at the forum.

Kmind's second United Nations engagement this week occurred at the UN Global Compact PRME global forum on June 10. Mr. Xie shared insights on next-generation strategy for a better world, establishing Kmind as a key voice in global strategic discourse. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the United Nations and the 10th anniversary of Kmind. In the past decade, Kmind has helped seven clients achieving global leadership positions. Kmind is the No.1 Consulting Firm in APAC for Innovation by Vault, while Harvard Business Publishing has featured nine of its case studies. Mr. Xie also spoke at Harvard University for three successive years.

Looking ahead, Kmind is dedicated to its clients, adopting its next generation strategy based on seven principles. By partnering closely with founders and C-suite leaders, the company drives transformative growth and ensures lasting success.

